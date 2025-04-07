Ex-international Emmanuel Emenike has showcased his luxurious mansion in Imo State, South East Nigeria

The 37-year-old has made significant contributions to his community in Imo State since retiring from international football

The former Spartak Moscow player scored his first goal for Nigeria in the opening AFCON match against Burkina Faso in 2013

Emmanuel Emenike is making headlines once again, this time with pictures of his multi-million naira mansion, complete with an overhead bridge, in Owerri, Imo State.

The former Super Eagles star joins players like Odion Ighalo in unveiling new luxury homes.

With expansive grounds, state-of-the-art interiors, and attention to detail, the mansion reflects the former football star’s success and refined taste.

Emmauel Emenike has released photos of his multi-million naira house located in Owerri, Imo state. Photo by: Steve Haag.

Source: Getty Images

Emenike’s mansion

Nigeria football legend Emmanuel Emenike has given fans a glimpse into his impressive multi-million naira mansion, all while engaging in his daily exercise routine.

According to Brila, photos of the former Olympiacos star’s house have captured the attention of many due to its unique features.

Located in Owerri, the mansion boasts a football field, a nightclub for leisure, and a wall of fame celebrating past Super Eagles players.

During the housewarming ceremony in 2019, then-senator and current Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, was in attendance, alongside Nigerian artist Phyno, who also graced the occasion per Punch.

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike has shared pictures of his multi-million naira house featuring an overhead bridge in Owerri. Photo by: Ben Radford/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Emenike's playing days

Ex-international Emmanuel Emenike is often regarded as one of the luckiest players to have worn the Super Eagles jersey.

Known for his powerful, bullish style of play, the former Delta Force player made his debut for the national team in 2011, spending just five years with the Super Eagles.

Emenike received his first call-up in 2011, making his debut against Sierra Leone under coach Stephen Keshi.

The former West Ham United player was also part of the 23-man squad for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria claimed its third continental title per Goal.

At 37 years old, Emenike scored his first goal for Nigeria in the opening AFCON match against Burkina Faso, which ended 1-1.

In total, the striker netted nine goals in 37 appearances before retiring from international football in 2015 per BBC.

Emenike's success at Karabukspor

Ex-international Emmanuel Emenike made a huge impact with Karabukspor in the Turkish League between 2009 to 2011.

2013 AFCON Golden Boot winner scored on his debut for the club in 2009 before scoring his first hat-trick of his Turkish career against Mersin Idmayurdu in 2010 per Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles star won the 1 Lig Best Foreign Player of the Year in the 2009/10 season.

Emenike completes hospital in Owerri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emenike recently completed the construction of a hospital in Owerri, but the facility will be operated by AGCare Specialist group, which runs other health care centres across Nigeria, with headquarters in Asaba, Delta State.

The former player has commissioned the hospital in his bid to offer health solutions to the people of Imo State.

He shared the video of the commissioning displaying a virtual tour of the hospital on his Instagram story, showing off some important features, including delivery and consultation rooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng