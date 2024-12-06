Lead City University Graduate Bags First Class, His Mother Kneels and Cries in Emotional Video
- A graduate from Lead City University bagged a first class degree, and his mother’s reaction melted hearts
- An emotional video showed the moment the woman knelt down and cried on her son’s convocation day
- Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement
A young man’s mother celebrated her son’s graduation from Lead City University in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Her son graduated with a first class from the private university.
In a video shared by @kimxoxo3, the graduate’s mum was seen kneeling and waving her hands beside her son.
Her son was in his convocation gown, smiling at his mum.
The caption read:
“Watching your son graduate as a first class student is a sign that God is good. This is so emotional. I pray our mom won’t be missing on our day of joy.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as mother cries after her son bags first class
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@double tee clothing said:
"I promised my mom that I am going to graduate with first class as I am watching this with tear dear Lord please let it come true the woman too try."
@Omolola said:
"Congratulations and i pray to graduate with first class too."
@Deborah said:
"I pray i graduate with first class too in jesus name amen."
@Victoria Nifemi said:
"Congratulations and I also pray for mine too."
@christykg~123 said:
"That's our principal."
OBÄ ÇÏTY said:
"My parents and your parents are going to see us graduate with first class in Jesus name."
UNILORIN graduate and his father melt hearts with photos
In a related story, a University of Ilorin graduate shared pictures of himself and his father from his Convocation Day.
The older man prayed for his son in the lovely images as they shared beautiful moments.
Those who came across the pictures celebrated the young man and congratulated him on his graduation.
Source: Legit.ng
