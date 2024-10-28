A University of Ilorin graduate shared photos of himself and his father from his Convocation Day

In the lovely photos, the older man was seen praying for his son as they shared beautiful moments

Those who came across the photos celebrated the young man and congratulated him on his graduation

A young graduate from the University of Ilorin shared beautiful photos of himself and his father.

The photos were taken on his graduation day when he wore his graduation gown.

Unilorin graduate and his father on graduation day. Photo: @omoh_majemu

Source: Twitter

The graduate, identified as @omoh_majemu on X, shared the lovely photos on his page.

Interestingly, the photos went viral on social media and had over 550,000 views as of this report.

He captioned the photos:

“Dad”

Reactions trail photos of Unilorin graduate and his father

@ArjayRayy said:

"Congratulations Majemu. Daddy's blessing is the best ever."

@fbaonpoint said:

"God will bless you to Build/Buy Houses for your Parents and Buy them cars and get them to travel around the world in Jesus' Name. Amen."

@Templegaurd said:

"The gene is just too strong. Anytime school hard you, you fit put call make your dad come represent for lectures. I swear nobody go code."

@TheRealAquah said:

"Guy, you be copy and paste of your papa. Glad that you made him proud. Congrats bro."

@adedoyinanike said:

"Is he running away, this resemblance opoor o."

@lawrence_pelumi said:

"Congratulations! He will reap the fruit of his labour over you."

@ROGUEBOS1524 said:

"You and your dad really look alike more Grace."

@IsaacHaryeni said:

"Congratulations, may God answer all of Daddy's prayers and yours."

