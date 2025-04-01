A Nigerian woman raged with anger after a surprise vendor gave her flowers sent from her husband

The woman complained about the flowers, saying that her husband could have provided food instead

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts after the woman’s reaction when she heard the price

A Nigerian woman was very upset when a surprise vendor delivered flowers to her from her husband.

She said her husband did not buy food for her and the children, but bought flowers instead.

In a video by the surprise vendor, @glimmergoldworld on TikTok, showed when the woman rejected the flowers.

After the vendor told her the flowers were from her husband, the woman became upset and asked if he didn’t use money to order the flowers.

As the vendor told her the flowers cost N40k, the woman became angrier and rejected them.

She said:

“I don’t want flowers. What about the food for me and the kids? He didn’t buy food or anything. Flowers? For what? Is it semo or rice? He gave you N40,000 to deliver flowers, but he couldn’t use that money to buy rice or foodstuffs for me and the kids?”

The vendor captioned the video:

“So my client told me to deliver flowers to his wife yesterday. I had to refund him cause she refused to collect the flowers.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman rejects husband’s flowers

@Abi_mi_sola said:

"Her husband will Neva do this again . Just appreciate and later call him and said u guys need food stuff .

@HARZEEZHEART said:

"Flowers for what exactly. She as a point. The pain in her voice."

@Dayo said:

"But let’s not lie she’s honest… Foodstuffs no Dey Na flower you Dey bring."

@Perfume Vendor in Lagos said:

"What happened to food tray or a basket of fruit? Toor."

@tomi shokunbi said:

"Her husband should know her better, a woman that has kids for you, and you dont know her???why giving her flowers when you know she needs food ? Thats Ridicule."

@FOOD VENDOR IN OYE-EKITI said:

"Telling her the price only triggered her more abeg keep prices confidential in cases like this,her reasons for rejectin her valid sha but the refund."

@SODEEQ said:

"That husband don get another wife and the woman don catch him, nah why he wan try impress the woman, cause watin concern flower with fasting ano understand."

@AB SERVICES CLEANING _ERRANDS said:

"She's not rude that's her true self&a mother true heart. All mothers cares about is feeding her kids many mothers out their appreciate foodstuffs than clothes&jewelleries u can tell that they lack."

