A Nigerian lady has gotten netizens emotional after sharing the challenges she passed through academically

According to the young lady, she wrote JAMB three times and even got depressed because she felt like a failure

However, seven years afterwards, she showcased her academic strength by emerging with a first class honours degree

A Nigerian lady's academic transformation has left social media users deeply moved and inspired.

The young lady, who had faced significant challenges in her academic pursuits, emerged triumphant with a stellar academic record.

Nigerian lady posts her CGPA online Photo credit: @realgold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady graduates with first class honours

The brilliant graduate, identified as @realgold on TikTok, shared a video showcasing her journey from struggling student to accomplished graduate.

The video captured her proudly wearing her graduation gown and walking into the auditorium alongside her fellow graduands.

Her accompanying caption told the story of her perseverance and determination in the face of adversity.

Despite facing setbacks and feelings of failure because she wrote JAMB (Joint Admission and Matriculation Board) examination three times, the lady refused to give up on her academic dreams.

Her determination and hard work ultimately paid off, as she graduated with an impressive first-class honours degree and a scholarship to the Nigerian law school.

She captioned the video:

"POV: From writing JAMB three times and being so depressed because I felt like a failure. 7 years after, I graduated with a 4.91 CGPA and a scholarship to the Nigerian law school. This is a testament that God is good."

Reactions as lady bags first class honours

TikTok users reacted massively to the video posted on the platform.

@Flluxury cleaning products asked:

"What university is it pls congratulations."

@teemiloluwa said:

"Congratulationsss! I pray God’s grace never ceases in your life."

@khalifa black said:

"Congrats dear. Things I love seeing. More greater heights to attain."

@Adaoma said:

"CONGRATULATIONS, all that happened so that your testimony would LOUD."

@Sonia Elohor said:

"Congratulations darling. More grace and more wins."

@Düñ mhï ñhi ñhu said:

"Congratulations. Your surname is Gold finally I'm not the only that bear Gold as my surname."

@Grace added:

"Congratulations my baby girl. Thanks for making me your small mummy so proud. More wins dear."

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was full of joy as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

The proud graduate shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, while stating that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng