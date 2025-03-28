Outrage has trailed the offensive messages a woman sent to the White husband of a Nigerian lady

The Nigerian lady, who married a Serbian man, posted screenshots of the woman's messages, showing how she urged her husband to leave his wife

The woman released her phone number for the White man to reach her after offering to give him peace of mind

A Nigerian lady, identified on Facebook as Nurse Glory, has released screenshots of the hurtful messages a woman sent to her White husband, urging him to leave his wife and look in her direction.

Nurse Glory, a lifestyle content creator with a love for blending cultures with flavours, posted the messages for her over one million followers to see.

Nurse Glory reacts to the offensive messages a woman sent to her Serbian husband.

Source: Facebook

"I’m so happy my husband has finally found love of his life," Nurse Glory reacted sarcastically in the comment section, funnily adding that people should avoid her as her body is as strong as a man's own.

Woman's offensive messages to someone else's husband

The woman, identified by the Facebook name Peace Albert, described Nurse Glory and her family as beggars and appealed to her Serbian husband to dump her.

She touted herself as the ideal replacement, offering to give Nurse Glory's husband peace of mind. Peace, who struggled to type in correct English, released her WhatsApp number for the White man to contact her and further insulted his wife.

A part of the woman's messages read:

"...Please Mr darko live does beggers you called your wife family and come to me I will give you peace of mind.

"With all does hungry beggers around you do you even save at all?"

Nurse Glory's post sparked outrage on Facebook.

Nurse Glory, had in the past, shared the test her White husband put her through before their relationship got serious.

Nurse Glory reacts with sarcasm after seeing the messages a woman sent to her Serbian husband.

Source: Facebook

Outrage trail woman's messages to lady's husband

3rd Party Event Managers said:

"Hmmm!this one is ser!ous ooo how can a fellow woman say such words to her fellow women."

Olorundare F Joy said:

"I believe you on this, that's how one of my neighbor told my man,what are you even doing with mummy Emma that have no big bre.ast and bumbum??? Someone like you do like we that have big things,abi because she was pregnant for you and you have no choice..

"She was just passing by greeted me and my man called her that baby this lady said you don't have big things,what am I doing with you.

"She was so embarrassed that day,am sure she doesn't know he will tell me."

Abbie Scott said:

"Nurse Glory I’m telling you this is because I love you and I always tell you that Mr Darko loves you and those kids you don’t have to worry about nothing sis I love you and Mr Darko and those babies I pray 🙏 that God continue to bless you and Mr Darko and the children be encouraged my sister."

UzoGood said:

"That’s how they go around looking for family to scatterrr .

"They can never live married men alone.

"May God sc@Tyre there own when they finally found who they love amen."

Lawal Bolu said:

"This person has forgotten that those scares, those shape are because you have weathered a lot of storms of life. And to the body shamer, may you also receive in folds what you just sent to our sister."

Victory Doris Obianuju said:

"Some people are so mean in this life.

"Why not wait patiently for your own Odogwu instead of trying to steal someone's man.

"Nawa oo."

Fatimabibi Arten said:

"Beauty and nice body doesn't count what matters is personality and character nurse glory you are beautiful inside and outside, good heart and your husband loves you forget about the evil woman she's possesd by demons 🤘."

BBN's Queen laments messages in husband' DM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija former housemate Queen had cried out over the kind of messages women sent her husband via DM.

Queen started by sharing a screenshot of one of the messages in her husband’s DM after a troll told him to warn her.

The reality show star then accompanied it with a screenshot of a lengthy caption where she explained her predicament.

