Ajayi Crowther University Law Graduate Bags 2:1, Says She Considered Dropping Out After Father Died
- A graduate of Law from Ajayi Crowther University, Falaja Jadesola, shared her inspiring story as she celebrated her graduation
- She shared a video from her convocation day photoshoot as she revealed that she bagged a second-class upper
- Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the pretty lady for her academic achievement
A young lady, Falaja Jadesola, could not hold his joy as she celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.
She bagged a second class upper in Law and shared her inspiring story.
The lady shared a video from her convocation day photo shoot, as she revealed that she considered dropping out after her father’s death.
She said:
“From the moment I gained admission in 2019 to study law, my journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Initially, I never wanted to study law; it was my dad's dream for me. However, during my first year, I faced the unimaginable loss of my dad. This devastating event made me question my path, and I seriously considered dropping out and moving to another school. But God had other plans for me.
“Through the unwavering support of my elder sister and a God-ordained man of God, I found the strength to continue. The journey was far from easy. I constantly felt that law wasn't my calling, especially as I struggled with low grades. Despite these challenges, I managed to avoid any carryovers throughout my five years of study. Today, as I graduate with a second class upper, I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”
Reactions as lady shares inspiring story of her graduation
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.
@oluwanifemi- said:
"Congratulations Jade ,I’m super proud of you girllllll."
@Jade Omoge Onirun said:
"Big congratulations omo mi D’Law."
@Chidii said:
"You did that!!! Congratulations."
FUTA graduate bags 2:1 in Computer Science
In a related story, a Nigerian man celebrated himself after he bagged a degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure
He shared a photo from his convocation day, during which he announced that it took him 11 years to get his degree in Computer Science.
Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the man for his academic achievement.
