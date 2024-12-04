A graduate of Law from Ajayi Crowther University, Falaja Jadesola, shared her inspiring story as she celebrated her graduation

She shared a video from her convocation day photoshoot as she revealed that she bagged a second-class upper

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the pretty lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Falaja Jadesola, could not hold his joy as she celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.

She bagged a second class upper in Law and shared her inspiring story.

Lady shares beautiful photos as she graduates. Photo: @yourgurl_jade11

The lady shared a video from her convocation day photo shoot, as she revealed that she considered dropping out after her father’s death.

She said:

“From the moment I gained admission in 2019 to study law, my journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Initially, I never wanted to study law; it was my dad's dream for me. However, during my first year, I faced the unimaginable loss of my dad. This devastating event made me question my path, and I seriously considered dropping out and moving to another school. But God had other plans for me.

“Through the unwavering support of my elder sister and a God-ordained man of God, I found the strength to continue. The journey was far from easy. I constantly felt that law wasn't my calling, especially as I struggled with low grades. Despite these challenges, I managed to avoid any carryovers throughout my five years of study. Today, as I graduate with a second class upper, I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Reactions as lady shares inspiring story of her graduation

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

@oluwanifemi- said:

"Congratulations Jade ,I’m super proud of you girllllll."

@Jade Omoge Onirun said:

"Big congratulations omo mi D’Law."

@Chidii said:

"You did that!!! Congratulations."

