A Nigerian man announced on social media that his wife sent him money as his birthday gift

He displayed the receipt which showed the amount that his wife had sent, while sharing how he felt after seeing it

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s gesture as they wished the man a happy birthday

A Nigerian man was surprised after seeing an alert on his phone, indicating that his wife sent him money for his birthday.

He made a screenshot of the alert he received and shared it on social media.

Nigerian man shows receipt on X as wife sends him one million naira birthday. Photo: @khalifarabiu

Source: Twitter

In the post by @khalifarabiu on X, the man displayed the receipt of N1 million his wife sent to him.

He also said that he knew he would get more presents from his wife, as he shared how emotional he felt after seeing the alert.

The man said:

“I didn't see this till I was in our Monday meeting this morning and it really made me emotional. This was what my wife did and knowing her this isn't even the end of it. May Allah SWT bless her this Holy month and keep our marriage strong. Happy Birthday to Me. Masha Allah.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as woman sends N1m to husband

As the man shared the receipt, many netizens filled the comment section, hailing his wife and congratulating him on his birthday.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@_hafsat_paki said:

"Let’s not forget a stay at home wife can’t afford to do this. Allow ur women hustle like he allow his to earn her own halal money. Happy birthday to you."

@Sadeeq202 said:

"Masha Allah. May the bond of love continue to grow stronger between the two of you. Sorry, I don’t wish people happy birthday."

@MustaphasalehA3 said:

"Na your money she transfer to you."

@drmuasaidu said:

"A good wife is a life hack. It’s a cheat code to playing the game of life on easy mode. Every single thing is better & greater with a good wife. May Allah bless them & bless us & bless our families. Happy birthday Architect! Allah ya qara wa rayuwa albarka."

@khalilyusufsai2 said:

"My dream money your wife dey send you for your birthday architect na architect true love still exist ashe,bari na tura account a samun 100k na champagne."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"Happy Birthday, May Allah continue to bless your union and grant you many more years of happiness. Your wife is truly a gem, more blessings to both of you."

@LBamayi said:

"This is truly emotional. Happy birthday bro. May Allah keep you guys till the end of time."

Man who displayed receipt after wife sent him money. Photo: @khalifarabiu

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a man gave his wife N1 million and an iPhone as a push gift while another gave his wife a Benz on their anniversary.

Man gives wife 30 gifts for 30th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who is based in the United Kingdom appreciated her husband for giving her 30 gifts on her 30th birthday.

The lady said she asked for the gifts, but when she finally received them, she wished she had asked for something else.

She also revealed that her husband spent about 1,000 pounds on the 30 random items he got for her.

