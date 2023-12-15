In an attempt to motivate his younger sibling, a Nigerian man said he jokingly challenged her that he would give her N2k for each A she scored

A Nigerian youth, Davis, has funnily expressed worry on social media after seeing his younger sister's secondary school report card.

In a now-viral tweet, Davis said he only jokingly told her he would give her N2k for each A she scored.

Quite to his shock, the girl named Monisola scored A's in all the nine subjects she took. What blew some netizens away was that she had a perfect score of 100 in physics. Davis tweeted:

"During last term holiday, I jokingly told my younger sister if she gets an A in any subject she’s offering I’ll give her #2000 on each subject.

"She went to collect her report card today and she got 9A’s."

Netizens hailed the brilliant kid, urging him to fulfill his promise and reward her with N18k.

Check out his tweet below:

People urged him to redeem his pledge

@segundaniel360 said:

"Omo! she get 100 for physics. Please make sure you keep your promise better still buy her a Christmas dress in addition to the 18k you promised her."

@possim3 said:

"So like this it’s 8 A’s.

"That's 18k plus the normal 2k you promised her, that’s 20k.

"If you don’t give her we go find you come aje."

@darmyball said:

"Wait ooo.. 100% for physics, na she write the questions for teacher or na she mark hercef. Even me wey dey think say I be father of physics nova chop 100 like dis..."

@MikeBlaise8 said:

"Na small pledge na, the pledge no even reach 20k, but congrats to her for putting so much effort to go beyond the target."

@skiduski said:

"Omo! Your sister took it personal Oga do the needful and bless her aza with 18kpa sharp."

