A Nigerian student who wants to study Medicine and Surgery could not hide her tears after seeing her examination result

The student sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, but her aggregate score did not impress her

Emotional reactions trailed her video as netizens did their best to encourage and sympathise with the heartbroken student

A Nigerian student who aspired to pursue Medicine and Surgery became teary after seeing the result of her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Her aggregate score left her disappointed because it fell short of what she had hoped to achieve for such a competitive course.

Father beams with joy as son asks him to choose a car. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Aspiring medical student in tears over JAMB score

Her sister, identified on TikTok as @victorystitches, uploaded footage that showed the student looking deeply pained.

The caring sister asked viewers for suggestions on how to lift her spirits, noting that she felt exhausted from trying to comfort her.

It was gathered that the heartbroken student attained an aggregate score of 200 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The doting sister said:

"POV: My sister that wants to study medicine and surgery after checking her JAMB score. She’s crying again. What do you guys think I should do to cheer her up, big sister don tire."

Instagram video shows emotional moment a son surprises his father with a car. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as aspiring medical student sobs over result

The clip sparked emotional reactions from many users on TikTok.

Netizens expressed sympathy and offered words of encouragement to the disheartened candidate.

Others shared personal experiences of facing similar setbacks when applying for highly sought-after programmes like medicine and surgery.

@mishy asked:

"Wat did she get?"

@baddest Girlfriend said:

"She showed try college of medicine AAU but sha I don't know but make she try am first Edo state. God will help her."

@Jane said:

"Sorry that I'm laughing" u no serious oo."

@JUNE 14TH said:

"My cut off mark is also 260and I got 189."

@Giftee Designs said:

"My dear, I have cried my eyes out, was thinking even if it's 200 it's better but I come get 180 what can I do. I'll take another one next year cause I can't even use the 180."

@Sommie said:

"Make she just score better score for her UTME exam she go dey alright. Make she no reason am."

@JUNE 14TH added:

"It is well stop crying have also cried my eye out."

@Tk whyte said:

"If jamb cancel this result ehhh I no come score reach this 198 again make all of una wey make jamb cancel am run."

@Princess Olivia said:

"I saw past questions word for word my first question was the diagram of a frog, I mean very cheap and I got 50 even my mock was fuckingg high they should reschedule us oo."

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears over JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl burst into tears after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the fifth time.

In a video, she cried uncontrollably over her unsatisfactory result, especially the score that she got in Physics.

Source: Legit.ng