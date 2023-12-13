BBN Bella has responded to a lady who posted a video where she was singing at the top of her voice

In the recording, she was in the company of her lover Sheggz and was obviously enjoying herself

However, her voice didn't sound so good and she took offence and wrote negative things about the person

BBNaija star Bella Okagbue is not happy with what a lady did to her on social media with a recent post she made.

The lady known as Jessica had posted a video where the reality star was singing off key. She was in the company of her lover Sheggz and she was shouting at the top of her voice.

Jessica didn't caption the video but Bella took offence. The former housemate who was part of the BBNaija season 7 wrote a lengthy note to show how she felt about the video.

BBN Bella curses Jessica

In the message, the fashionable star wrote that she would pray for Jessica from the bottom of her heart and added that the lady would be rich, travel to different counties, get married, and have children.

However, one of her kids wouldn't be able to speak. She further stated on social media that the kid would be a source of concern to the lady.

In response, Jessica complained that she posted the video without making an utterance so she didn't know why Bella would have to curse her.

Fans react to the post made by Bella

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Bella in response to Jessica. Here are some of the comments below.

@montaegohair:

"She was basically referring to the singing voice, you know how we sound funny when singing and recording. I know we can’t tell people how to react to certain things that rub them off the wrong way but this is EXTREME. Curs*ng ? Those are heavy words ! What ??? All the Girl said was “Bella’s voice”. By God’s special grace, her children would be healthy and all would speak well, no need to mark today’s date."

@amara.olive:

"This shows how dark Bella’s heart is."

@madetofit__':

"If you’ve been there(shamed),you’ll understand Bella’s pain."

@azubuikecaaleb:

"At least she talk say you go get money."

@finegirl_vv':

"And I pray no evil will come upon an unborn child watin small pikin no no, no go know am."

@legithustlers.ng:e

"People should understand that celebrities are human too, however laying curses on the unborn child is unacceptable I break that curse in Jesus name amen."

@stanleybiggie:

"Make Una Dey try mind Una business sometimes! E get why."

@cyndee__xo':

"It's high time you people let her voice be, she didn't create herself. She obviously reacted this way, because you people have been attacking her voice. this is put together anger from the past."

@itty_bittyx':

"Make Bella Dey play….. na all of them go sound like JBL mark my words too Bella ."

Fans gifts Bella N13 million cash

Legit.ng had reported that Bella was given huge money by her fans.

She showed off the money on social media as she posed with the huge cheque.

Fans of the reality star took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the gift.

