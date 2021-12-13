A 10-year-old girl has surprised many with an impressive performance in her term end results in which she aced many of the subjects in brilliant colours

A young girl, Felicity Omonobi, has impressed many with the distinctions she obtained in her end-of-term result in Auchi, Edo state.

The young girl aced all the subjects, recording a 90% pass mark in 8 out of the 9 subjects seen in her report card.

Brilliant Girl, Felicity Omonobi poses with her impressive result. Credit: Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef

Source: Facebook

Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef who shared the story on Facebook wrote:

"Young Felicity Omonobi was sighted in Auchi town of Edo State by a former Student Union President of Federal University of Technology Akure, Engr. Salami Ismail El'sama, who often go out to eat at the Mama put food canteen operated by Felicity's mother.

"He asked of the girl who he normally see around helping her mother at the shop, and was told, that she had gone to pick up her School report card, and on her arrival, Salami was wowed by this excellent performance he saw from a girl with this humble background."

She towered above 46 other pupils to come first

The girl is a primary 4 pupil and was said to have towered above the other 46 pupils in her class to clinch a much-coveted first position. A breakdown of some of her scores as shared by Lateef went as follows:

"Omonobi, a Primary 4 Pupil of Otaru Primary School Auchi, Etsako West Local Government of Edo State came 1st in a class of 46 students with 100% in English Language, 96% in Mathematics and 94% in Basic Science"

