A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy as she intimated the public about her forthcoming wedding

Sharing their pre-wedding pictures, the wife-to-be revealed her fiance asked her out while she was still in a relationship with his friend

Her statement triggered diverse reactions, with some people tackling her for being unfaithful, while others congratulated them

Favour Okenwa, a Nigerian lady, has announced her forthcoming wedding with a controversial statement that got people talking.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 14, the Igbo lady gushed over her husband and shared their wedding IV along with two pre-wedding photos.

Favour recalled how he asked her out while she was dating his friend. Photo Credit: Favour Okenwa

She entered a new relationship while still in another one

According to Favour, their journey started with uncertainty, but would be ending in 'I do.'

Describing her fiance as a 'stubborn head', Favour recalled how he toasted her while she was dating his friend.

The wife-to-be expressed her love for her man, saying she is the happiest person and appreciated him for choosing her.

She disclosed that the wedding is scheduled for January 4, 2024. The full text of her Facebook post reads:

"Our journey started with “I DONT KNOW IF THIS CAN WORK”.

"Now it’s ending with “I DO”❤️.

"I can remember when u asked me out knowing fully well I was dating ur friend buh ur stubborn head no gree u lemme alone gosh I’m the happiest person to be spending the rest of my years with you not just as a friend buh as a wife.

"Thank you for choosing me to be one with you I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH.

"Biko make I no talk much sha, I’m inviting y’all once again to my wedding/ traditional marriage on the 4th of Jan.

"Pls I really don’t know you all but y'all should come and share in our joy on that day."

Mixed reactions greeted her wedding announcement

Buikem Damglo said:

"Bro snitched, he back bitted a bro and broke the bro code. Why toast a bro's girlfriend.. anyways congratulations, this is one of the glorified evil."

Hilz Beatz said:

"Na you use ur mouth talk the ones wey dey no ask you .. which one is ... Asking u out when he clearly knows you are in a relationship with his friend . Which kind friend be that?

"And to think of you dating two friends is ...make I no talk sha... .daalu kwa oo.. abeg we no dey come."

Blessing Cyril said:

"Omor no gree for anybody oo.

"If the Love of your life is in a relationship, scatter it.

"Warrisdis .

"Congratulations."

Kelechi Okwor said:

"You get mind ooh…so you left his friend and followed him because he was stubborn.

"It’s a cold world out there mana Men chi sweater."

Lørd Sãntus said:

"Lol na y I no dey even trust my friendswettin concern me shaa…no b me cos if na me I for don enter Enugu Ezike sharp sharp or even Ezeagu go run one or two…congrats Nne…"

Chime Chimezie said:

"I will boldy type the comment you have been looking for.

"Did I just hear" You asked me out even when you knew I was dating your friend" na so una dey do for here?"

Michael Sunday Jude said:

"Omo, the guy no do well.

"He stabbed his guy and collected you from him.

"It's painful, I remember when my guy did that kind thing to me in 2010.

"I cried, wept, gnashed teeth and started again, and guess what, I have the best baby now."

