Famous Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy Otedola gave another disturbing account of her past relationship with her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor

The billionaire heiress and her former lover ended their relationship barely moments after their engagement

Fans and netizens have continued to wonder over the details of their sudden separation as her new post went viral

Famous Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, has once again reflected on her rocky relationship with her British ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

The socialite and her Caucasian lover were at some point the internet sensation earlier this year until their sudden split a few months after being engaged.

DJ Cuppy speaks on her heart being played in 2023 Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

After breaking off their engagement, Cuppy and Ryan have yet to explain to their fans why it couldn't work out for them.

However, the sportsman made a jest announcement on December 8, stating the reasons he left all his ex-girlfriends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a recent social media post, the musician made a funny post by saying that one didn't really need to check Spotify's annual chart for the most-played songs this year because it was actually her heart.

"Meanwhile, you don't have to check Spotify; my heart was the most played this year," she said.

See her post below

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's heartbreak post

The billionaire heiress, who has made headlines over her broken engagement, left many concerned with her recent statement.

Legit.ng captured the reactions:

@TheTifeFab_:

"Your coping system >>>>"

@NobleBenz:

"Cuppy, yes you had a failed relationship this year but it still doesn’t make you the “most played”. There are many good guys (me) in your dms waiting for you to give them a chance. The year is not yet over, you can still turn things around for the better."

@Hemhem4361;

I dey here for you na you no wan look my side."

@validmond:

"Forget foreigners come down Naija let's manage it as the bad leaders kept it."

@Matardor12:

"Sorry about that but you should also ask your self some questions and know where you got it wrong too."

DJ Cuppy uses her heartbreak to lecture Oyinbo conference attendants

Florence Otedola spoke on the dissolution of her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single. She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29, and almost passing with a poor result.

Source: Legit.ng