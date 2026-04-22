The Northern Peace and Security Accountability Network (NPSAN) backed Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede over his directive ordering troops to intensify operations against bandits

NPSAN Zonal Coordinator Ibrahim Mahmood Sani said the “go after criminal elements until they are eliminated” order marked a turning point in counter-banditry efforts

The coalition commended improved military coordination and urged communities across Zamfara State, Katsina State, Sokoto State and Kaduna State to support security agencies with credible intelligence

A coalition of civil society organisations under the Northern Peace and Security Accountability Network (NPSAN) has thrown its weight behind the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, over his firm directive to troops battling banditry in the North-West.

The group said the military’s renewed stance, particularly under Operation Fansan Yamma, reflects the urgency required to tackle the region’s lingering insecurity.

Insecurity: CSOs Speak Out Over ‘No Retreat’ Order Issued To Troops

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Addressing journalists in Kano on Wednesday, April 22, the coalition’s Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Mahmood Sani, said the order for troops to intensify operations and “go after criminal elements until they are eliminated” signals a turning point in Nigeria’s counter-banditry approach.

Renewed strategy signals shift in military operations

Sani noted that communities in states such as Zamfara State, Katsina State, Sokoto State and parts of Kaduna State have long endured attacks, abductions and displacement.

He stressed that a more forceful military response is necessary to rebuild public confidence and restore normalcy.

According to him, the Defence Chief’s recent visit to troops in Gusau demonstrated a hands-on leadership style.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has shown that leadership is not exercised from afar. His presence in Zamfara, his interaction with troops, and his clear directive that Nigeria must be made safe at all costs, send a strong message that the era of hesitation is over,” Sani said.

Operational gains and need for sustained pressure

The coalition commended the Armed Forces for ongoing efforts, pointing to improved coordination, enhanced air-ground collaboration, and sustained offensives against criminal hideouts.

Sani described Operation Fansan Yamma as a “critical national response framework” that requires the backing of governments, communities and civil society groups.

He added that the emphasis on discipline, professionalism and troop welfare would be key to sustaining morale.

“The fight against banditry is not a short-term assignment. It requires sustained commitment, and it is encouraging to see that the leadership of the Armed Forces is prioritising both operational effectiveness and troop welfare,” he added.

Call for community support and accountability

The group urged residents across the North-West to cooperate with security agencies by sharing credible intelligence and avoiding any form of collaboration with criminal elements.

It warned that insecurity often persists where communities remain disengaged from security structures.

NPSAN also called on security forces to uphold professionalism and prioritise civilian protection during operations.

“The success of this mission depends not only on firepower but also on trust. Communities must feel protected, and security forces must continue to act with discipline and respect for human rights,” the group said.

Cautious optimism over improving security situation

The coalition commended state governments in the region for supporting military operations through logistics and intelligence, describing such collaboration as vital.

It expressed cautious optimism that sustained pressure on criminal groups, stronger inter-agency cooperation and active citizen involvement could gradually restore stability in the North-West.

NPSAN reaffirmed its support for the Defence Chief, describing his leadership as “decisive, focused, and necessary for this critical moment in Nigeria’s security history”.

Source: Legit.ng