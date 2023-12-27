The warmth and connection many daughters share with their fathers is something many women can not still wrap their heads around

Some of these moments were so captivating that the women had to funnily have them on camera out of envy

In this article, Legit.ng revisits some of the most heartwarming Nigerian father-daughter moments that mothers could not just ignore

It is often said that a man is his daughter's first love, a saying many women would probably grudgingly admit.

The year 2023 has not been without some striking magical father-daughter moments that sparked a hint of envy in the hearts of mothers.

Legit.ng relives a few moments that made their way to social media.

1. Grown lady being carried by her father

In a TikTok video that went viral around August, a Nigerian woman created a funny scene after walking in on her grown daughter being carried by her husband.

The woman tried to get the young lady off her husband, saying it was only reserved for her and not the girl.

The man laughed while still having his daughter in his arms. Many internet users, however, thought the lady's action in the clip was inappropriate.

It was the lady who shared the clip on social media.

2. Woman finds daughter and her husband in bed

In a drama probably deserving of an Oscar award, a woman funnily cried out to netizens after finding her little daughter in her husband's arms on the bed.

When she started the video, she painted a picture of a grown woman and advised people never to help women.

However, when she panned her camera to reveal the woman she complained about, it turned out to be her innocent little daughter.

Netizens were shocked to discover the woman she lamented about all along was just a girl and her daughter at that. The woman's clip trended in November.

3. Woman finds hubby and her daughter asleep in bed

Sometime in November, a TikTok video of a jealous Nigerian woman complaining about her little daughter and husband sleeping together went viral.

As proof, the woman recorded them and funnily cried out, lamenting that her offspring has relegated her to the back seat in her marriage.

Unfortunately for her, internet users threw their weight behind the little girl.

Girl overjoyed as she reunites with dad, who had been in prison

In a related report, a girl was emotional as she reunited with her father, who was wrongfully imprisoned for years.

The innocent girl had no idea that her dad had finally been cleared of the charges and was released, adding to the emotional impact of the reunion.

He wanted to surprise her, so he decided to show up at her school and patiently wait for her to come out.

The heartwarming video captured the incredible moment when the girl spotted her father outside her classroom with a big smile on his face. Her reaction was priceless, filled with joy and excitement.

She flung her bag and sprinted towards him, embracing him tightly, tears of joy and relief streaming down her face.

Girl emotional as her dad surprises her at school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl was overjoyed after her dad showed up at her school unannounced.

The young girl got so emotional when she stepped out of a car to see her father waiting for her with his arms stretched out.

She jumped on him and hugged him passionately as tears ran down her cheeks. The moment was priceless to watch. The girl's sister, identified as @ikebabarinde, shared the video on TikTok.

