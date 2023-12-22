A Nigerian woman has shared a shocking incident which recently transpired between her family and house help

According to her, she discovered that their house help had hidden her personal belongings in a bag of rice with hopes of making away with it

The discovery left the woman feeling betrayed and questioning the intentions of those she had helped

A woman has called out her house help for packing her personal belongings without her knowledge.

The woman identified as @brownmelarnie on X app said her sister had received a call from her help, informing her about a package from her cousin that she needed to be taken to the village.

Lady finds unexpected items in house help's possession Photo credit: Bettmann/ NurPhoto/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Woman shares how help stole and tried to make away with her personal belongings

However, something about the call raised suspicions. The package was said to contain a bag of rice, but the tone of the conversation left them wary.

Curiosity got the better of the woman and her family as they decided to inspect the bag of rice. To their dismay, instead of finding the expected grains, they discovered a collection of personal belongings.

Clothes belonging to the woman and her daughter, wigs, makeup from her work box, and even her mother's 'aso oke' were among the items concealed within.

Woman unravels house-help's deception, calls her out

Determined to get to the bottom of this betrayal, the woman and her family questioned the gateman, who revealed that the package had been brought downstairs by the house help in question.

Initially, the house help attempted to argue, but upon the suggestion of reviewing CCTV footage, the help opened up.

She wrote;

“See no matter how nice you are to some people, they will always give you reasons to regret it. Our help called my sister 3 days ago that her cousin is sending something to her to take to village but sounded suspicious.

"Saw the bag of rice sac dt was loaded to d brim & we decided to check it, it was filled with my cloth, my daughter's cloths, 3 wigs, makeup from my work box.

"Meanwhile she was given 10kg bag of rice, transport fare to her village, my sister gave her Christmas gift again, I gave her shoes and others only for me to see more than half of my stuff inside what her supposed cousin sent to her.

"She even parked edens hair branded bag, she parked my press on nails from metal nails. she kept the sac downstairs with the gateman, we had to ask him who brought it and he told us nobody that she brought it downstairs from the house.

"She wanted to be arguing and I told her we can check the CCTV to confirm before she kept quiet and allowed us search. she packed half of my makeup kit that I use to work, glitters, powder pallet, lash tray, everything guys. She packed my mother's aso oke that she kept in my care too.”

Reactions as lady shares how house help stole belongings

@tuyonspeaks commented:

“So, she wanted you guys to help deliver the goods she stole from you?”

@MichelleAJobes said:

“Haaaaa.”

@CliffPresta reacted:

“Ahhhh.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng