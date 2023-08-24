A Nigerian woman engaged in a funny struggle with her daughter after seeing the grown lady on her husband's body

The lady was recording a video when she suddenly jumped on her dad's body, urging him to carry her

Many internet users who watched the video condemned the young lady's action with her biological dad

A video of a Nigerian lady being carried by her father has sent social media into a frenzy.

The clip shared by the young lady, @philex_cruise, on TikTok was captioned, "My mum is so jealous."

The lady jumped on her dad and stayed on him. Photo Credit: @philex_cruise

In the clip, the lady was on the scene with her dad when she locked her arms around his neck while backing him.

She then turned around and jumped on him, while urging him to carry her. @philex_cruise remarked about her dad's strength as she played while still being carried.

Her mum told her to come down

Her mum suddenly appeared on the scene and immediately ordered her daughter to come down. The woman funnily began to forcefully get her daughter off her dad, saying she should be the one carried by him.

Many people thought the lady's action in the clip was inappropriate

Watch the video below:

Many people frowned at the video

Precious Baby said:

"If y’all aren’t close to your Dad, stop dropping negative comments abeg. There’s nothing wrong there."

estelanjiranigabr said:

"Ask ur self why ur mother told u to come down."

Georgina Georgina said:

"You can't do that in Malawi, while dressed like that."

Floxy said:

"She no pass first daughter that’s always us and our daddy."

William Roland said:

"Abeg small small. That thing nor get sense, the best thing na to avoid am. The man still young."

GOLDFISH GLOBAL said:

"One day your daddy go chop you."

❤️Faithfaii said:

"In our culture this is abomination..."

Shadow112 said:

"Na one day na one day na e go clear soon coming out soon."

Video of dad and daughter 'playing' causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a dad and his daughter 'playing' in the room had caused a stir.

The short clip started with Barakat dancing before a camera before her dad appeared from a doorway and got close to his daughter.

The man then faked beating her and then grabbed her from behind. According to Barakat, her dad caught her making a TikTok video early in the morning when there were plenty of house chores to do.

