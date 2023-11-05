A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to display a rare video of her husband and little daughter in bed

The woman, who appeared jealous, cried out as she saw them sleeping together and wondered why

Her video blew up on the net and elicited mixed reactions as people supported her little daughter, tagging her a side chick

A jealous Nigerian woman has funnily lamented on social media over the bond between her husband and their little daughter.

She found them sleeping together in bed, recorded them and shared the video on TikTok.

"What's this na?" @sandrababy938 captioned her TikTok video as she lamented.

Her video got many people talking as it blew up on the social media platform, amassing over 361k views at the time of this report.

Many people threw their weight behind her sleeping daughter and branded the woman the new side chick.

Watch the video below:

People spoke about the father-daughter bond

Dekings said:

''My future wife go hear am.. me and my daughter go show her new pattern."

Junior said:

"Thank God say I watch am my girl go see Cameroon pepper."

Gen2guy said:

"I told my wife to give birth to a baby boy as my first born but she arrogantly gave birth to a baby girl.. Now she is complaining."

blush said:

"Day play we love our kids more than our wife because there are our priority."

Agu Vwin said:

"You remember when dey say there are many fishes in the river and you know when dey say the new ones are not yet born haha dey play."

SUPERIORITY said:

''That fatherly love♥️♥️♥️my dear don't be pained let the baby and dad breath."

Angel Michael said:

"All this one no concern me...I rent house yesterday and I No remember Road again."

