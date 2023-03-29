A heartwarming clip shared on TikTok shows the moment a doting father paid a surprise visit to his daughter

In the sweet clip on TikTok, the young girl got so emotional as she jumped on her father and hugged him

Social media users have shared their thoughts regarding the video, with many expressing their love for the duo

The beautiful relationship between a Nigerian father and his young daughter has melted hearts online.

In the adorable video shared on TikTok, the father paid a surprise visit to his daughter's school without giving prior notice.

Girl jumps on dad who paid her a surprise visit. Photo credit: @ikebabarinde

Source: TikTok

The young girl got so emotional when she stepped out of a car to see her father waiting for her with his arms stretched out.

She jumped on him and hugged him passionately as tears ran down her cheeks. The moment was priceless to watch.

The girl's sister, identified as @ikebabarinde, shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

"My dad pulled off this surprise visit to my sister. She never expected it. Sometimes all you need is your dad."

Social media reactions

@feyi.a said:

"Watched this over and over and cried each time."

@suziebbyy stated:

"So touching fr."

@_nguher commented:

"Soooo cuteeeeeeeee."

@jemgirl2 asked:

"Who’s cutting onions?"

@eriifeo noted:

"This is so wholesome."

@detola63 stated:

"This is too cute!"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng