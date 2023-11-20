A Nigerian woman sent social media users into a frenzy after finding her little daughter and husband lying in bed

In a viral video, she scared people by painting a picture of an older woman who betrayed her after being accommodated

She went on to share a video of the supposed woman, and it turned out to be her innocent little daughter

A seemingly jealous Nigerian woman has stirred massive reactions online after she lamented about her husband's closeness to her little daughter.

In a TikTok video, she narrated how a 'stranded woman' whom she accommodated for the past 10 months had taken her husband.

The woman criticised her little daughter for taking her husband. Photo Credit: @blacktwelveclothing

The lady, @blacktwelveclothing, advised people never to accommodate women into their homes, saying she was shocked to find the 'woman' in bed with her hubby.

In her words:

"Whatever you do in this live please don't accommodate women in your house.

"...You've been staying in my apartment for months. You cannot afford your own stuffs obviously, maybe personal stuffs and issues.

"But as a person I am, I cannot just lead you astray. Okay stay in my house for as long as you like, we have the spare room to accommodate you.

"...Next thing I enter my house and see you lying on the bed with my husband."

Netizens were shocked to find out the woman she referred to all along was her little daughter.

Watch the video below:

Her video scared people

Inemesit Solomon212 said:

"The fact that she still hugged him sef even while u were complaining, the guts."

kolawoleolaitan said:

"This one don use kayanmata, you can never win this battle... Lost battle madam rest."

Keerahkulture said:

"You’re talking too much mummy, don’t disturb them pls . I agree with this takeover."

jasminefibbs said:

"Madam try they smile when you they complain, this your frown plus your face is not given pls."

Chocolate Banti said:

"Dis on don use kayamata ma’am I feel your pain but Abeg let the young lady enjoy biko."

J.BAM NEEDLES said:

"Mehn!! Sis just send her packing, she should be going to her husband house too."

_jomiee said:

"I was scared at first."

vivian said:

"U never start...small time she go dey share your clothes and shoes."

