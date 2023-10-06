A video of a girl reuniting with her father after years in prison has touched the hearts of thousands of viewers

The girl had no clue that her dad had been set free and was eagerly waiting for her at school to surprise her

When she caught sight of him, she dashed towards him and gave him a tight hug, expressing her deep and immense joy

A heartwarming TikTok video captured the pure joy of a young girl as she embraced her father, who had been wrongly accused and imprisoned since she was one year old.

The innocent girl had no idea that her dad had finally been cleared of the charges and was released, adding to the emotional impact of the reunion.

Girl reunites with dad who was wrongfully imprisoned Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Father and daughter's emotional school reunion melts hearts

He wanted to give her a surprise, so he decided to show up at her school and patiently wait for her to come out.

The heartwarming video captured the incredible moment when the girl spotted her father outside her classroom with a big smile on his face.

Her reaction was priceless, filled with joy and excitement. She flung her bag and sprinted towards him, embracing him tightly, tears of joy and relief streaming down her face.

They held each other in a tight embrace, conveying their love and gratitude wordlessly.

Reactions trail video of girl reuniting with dad who was wrongfully imprisoned

@wives_and_mothers said:

“I'm not crying. No, I'm not.”

@ojes_hair said:

“Wrongfully imprisoned for almost 16 years? Please how much is his compensation Any lawyer in the house?”

@hayuurr reacted:

“Imagine all the beautiful time he has missed with her, God no go let us suffer another person's crime.”

@dazzlingbyagbeke said:

“And the person that started this whole Onion cutting is not even in the video & This is so Emotional & A big Shout out to the Woman that kept the bond between the Father and daughter.”

@angel.zee commented:

“There's something in my eye. This is so beautiful.”

@samanthaflorie reacted:

“God bless the mom for keeping the bond. She's a real one and he must have been a good father too.”

@young_mula187 said:

“Hard man no reach this one! This one really got me.”

@vilerecutie said:

“I wish my father would rise from the dead and hug me like this even if it's for a few seconds.”

Watch the video below:

Man finally released after being wrongfully imprisoned for 28 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man wrongly convicted and jailed for close to 30 years has walked free after it was found he was innocent. Johnson Lamar, 50, locked up in prison since 1994 finally regained his freedom in 2023 after the case was revisited.

Johnson was convicted for the murder of Marcus Boyd who was shot dead by two masked men in St Louis, Missouri, BBC reported. Police authorities had always believed that the killing of Boyd was connected to dru'g conflict, but Johnson maintained his innocence throughout the years. He had always said he was at home when the murder happened and had nothing to do with it.

Erika Barrow who was Johnson's girlfriend testified that they were both at home at the time the murder happened. The wrong conviction has now been overturned after he has spent 28 years in prison. His release was made possible after another prisoner confessed that he shot Boyd, UNILAD reports.

Source: Legit.ng