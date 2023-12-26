A young Nigerian girl had been without a phone for two years, but her sister had a special surprise for her.

As the girl was cleaning the kitchen, her sister came in with a brand-new phone and handed it to her

The girl did not notice it at first until her sister pointed it out to her and she could not believe her eyes and jumped for joy

For two long years, a young Nigerian girl had to live without a phone, feeling disconnected from her friends and the world.

She had no idea that her sister had been saving up for a special surprise for her. One day, as the girl was busy cleaning the kitchen, her sister walked in with a brand-new phone in her hand.

Lady finally gets phone from sister. Photo credit: @influence238/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The girl was so focused on her task that she did not see the phone at first until her sister called her name and pointed to it. The girl turned around and saw the phone, and her eyes widened in disbelief.

In the video shared by @influence238, she gasped and reached for the phone. The girl could not contain her emotions and began to jump, thanking her profusely for the amazing gift.

Watch the video below:

Lady reacts after her sister buys her new phone unexpectedly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who gifted her younger sister a new phone has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The video showed the adorable reaction of the little sister, who could not contain her joy and gratitude for the generous present.

She hugged the phone tightly and thanked her sister profusely, saying that the phone was of high quality and that she loved it so much.

Nigerian man changes wife's android phone to iPhone

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of a husband surprising his wife with a brand new iPhone has gained attention on TikTok.

The video, which was posted on the popular social media platform TikTok, shows the wife’s ecstatic reaction when she unwraps the gift and sees the iconic Apple logo on the phone.

She had been using an Android phone for a long time, but she had always dreamed of owning an iPhone, as the latest and most advanced smartphone on the market.

Source: Legit.ng