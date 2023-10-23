A female victim of an online romance scam by a Nigerian fraudster is set to press charges after tracking him

In collaboration with Social Catfish, some Oyinbo men helped the woman trick the yahoo boy and obtained his exact location in Nigeria

A stunning video showed how the Oyinbo men gained his trust and eventually pulled a fast one on him

A group of Oyinbo men have tracked an internet fraudster, popularly known as yahoo boy, in Nigeria after he scammed a US woman named Leah.

An eye-opening video seen on TikTok showed how the white men, in collaboration with Social Catfish, tricked the unsuspecting yahoo boy and got his IP address which gave out his exact location.

The yahoo boy turned Leah into a cash mule. Photo Credit: @ohenebaprempeh2

Leah was turned into a cash mule

In the video, one of the men explained that Leah literally gave up everything and was ready to move to Miami to reunite with the scammer on November 10.

Leah, who had been married thrice, thought she had finally found love when she met Christopher Rodriguez on Facebook six months ago.

However, Christopher Rodriguez does not exist in real life and was the fake identity the yahoo boy used, which was stolen from a white man named Eric Powell.

Presenting himself as a day online trader based in Ohio, the yahoo boy turned Leah into a cash mule, got her bank credentials, and gained her love and trust. A heartbroken Leah could not believe her eyes. She said:

"On top of the fact that I gave up my job to move to Miami. I don't even have enough gas in my car to do DoorDash to make more money. I am broke. I am broken."

Watch the full video below:

Internet users share their thoughts on the video

Music lyrics said:

"Dey play, Una Wan whine us, what is the name of the movie, me wan watch it."

Latmix Empire said:

"Lol na trenches location them see , guy wey don go lekki , just Dey play."

Izü Chï said:

"Evian never catch am wella he for don chase all those Werey Comot her house."

Mercy Robinson said:

"This is her hard earned money I feel for her."

Jameel said:

"After all this. is so sad that they might not get him."

SammyFX said:

"If the guy throw his phone away, in a river and get a new phone, how you won take catch am."

OHAMA….. said:

"Do you think is easy to make someone happy and feel loved in his or her life…..you have to pay for the love and time you both spent together…"

