Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a young man gossiping energetically in a salon

Moving his body in a funny manner in a bid to drive home his statements, the man gossiped with passion

While some people thought at first he may be physically challenged, others found his body movement hilarious

A man has become a viral sensation after a video of him gossiping in a salon was shared online.

A friend of the man shared the clip on TikTok with the caption, 'POV: When your friend likes gossip...his actions speaks.'

The man gossiped moving his body in a funny manner.

Source: TikTok

While the subject of the gossip was not disclosed in the video, the man, however, dished his gossip with an energetic passion to someone in the background.

He spoke in a manner that made many curious to know what he was talking about. The way he moved his body made some people scared at first and many others laugh.

The poster of the clip, @demionbeautyworld, appeared to have made the recording himself in the salon.

Watch the video below:

People commented on the young man's behaviour

iam_praize said:

"Even person wey den break heart never whine neck like this."

Everything kimmy said:

"Aproko together with Amebono be small matter oo in Jennifer’s voice."

Becky said:

"I no fit marry this type of man ooo…my secrets go finish outside."

Humxks said:

"Lol people with this kind body language are the ones I want my gist from. Because they never miss."

Ihilosen said:

"What kind of gist will make him turn his neck like this."

Princess lily said:

"I don almost type God will heal you finish."

ritamicheal50 said:

''At first sight, I thought he was paralysed."

Vera said:

"I first think say na epilepsy dey worry am oo."

