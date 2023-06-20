An oyinbo man was able to trace boy who wanted to scam someone in America back to Port Harcourt

As a way to get the man's details, he tricked him into believing there was free US money waiting for him

The yahoo boy's location was caught when he clicked on a link he thought was to process the money

An oyinbo man who has a master's degree in homeland security said he helped one of his followers who a yahoo boy wanted to scam.

To track the person down, the man sent an email saying he was to give the person US government money. The supposed scammer asked the man to pay through Bitcoin or Apple gift card.

The oyinbo man tricked him with dollars. Photo source: @youthpastorryan, Getty Images/Joseph Egabor, peeterv

Source: TikTok

Yahoo boy caught, traced to Port Harcourt

The man sent him a tricky link and he clicked on it, revealing both his location and IP Address. He was able to trace the yahoo boy to Port Harcourt.

The security expert was even able to get his WhatsApp number. He turned in all his details to the police to get him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rae Berrii said:

"Dem never knack this one better jazz."

Scott Peterz said:

"You just improved our ways buddy thanks for the no weird links update."

QualityD replied:

"You no do reach hushPp nah..continue....You go no say no be Evian create phone...Nah oyibo wey create pencil create eraser."

Joyyyy said:

"I’m sorry but Nobody speaks Hausa in port harcourt and I promise we are all not like this."

ik_lit replied:

"Lol Dey play."

don_poscodeco said:

"Work send u link u dey click am, u no dey update urself Abi u no knw say link dey to cast ur work or link to get access to all ur phone apps nd logins."

Ruqayyah Cutie wondered:

"WHY IS IT ALWAYS MY PEOPLE."

Great name said:

"Make soap boys catch you first."

AceK said:

"Can you teach me how to do this because I was just scammed through Walmart app. I’m afraid they have all my info."

Source: Legit.ng