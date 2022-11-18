A Nigerian lady has shared how the man she met on Facebook two years ago tricked her into having a baby for him

Months into their relationship, the man's wife sent the lady a WhatsApp chat, telling her the man is married with children

The man returned feeling sorry in 2021, apologised to the lady with a car and she gave birth to his kid

A Nigerian lady, @kaotharomowumi, has courageously gone online to share her story of pain and betrayal in a relationship.

The lady revealed that she met a man on Facebook in 2020, and they fell in love even though they started out as friends.

Some people prayed for God's strength for her. Photo source: TikTok/@kaotharomowumi

Source: UGC

Lady betrayed by Facebook lover

During their relationship, they had the best time. Sometime after they started dating, a woman reached out to her via WhatsApp, claiming to be the man's wife with two kids.

After much pressure, the man confessed that he is only stuck with the woman who had children for him. According to @kaotharomowumi, the man returned in 2021 to apologise with a car.

She believed that he was not indeed married and had a child for him. After the baby's birth, their relationship took an awful turn.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed feelings

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cynthia Monroe722 said:

"If he did that to another woman, he will do it to you too. A home build on top of another woman's tears will never stand. Hope you will find happiness."

Ebony Smith said:

"All this for a car when he showed you who he was the first time.lol."

Faith Essien said:

"Wow my dear leave material thing and better pray to be alive to inherit all the good things in life…never trust a man with kids."

joygodday16 golden hearts said:

"Good God will give you strength."

Chinnybabi01 said:

"Y’all acting wise cause it’s not ur story... ur lives aren’t perfect either."

hajiamun said:

"Sorry baby girl sometime we just fall in love with the wrong people without we thinking they're capable of betraying us one day and if they do we forgive."

Pastor divorced wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 21-year-old lady, @fockosi, went on TikTok to narrate how she became a mother of two kids at a young age.

She narrated that she got married to a pastor when she was just between the ages 15 and 16 and had her first child at that time. Her second child came at 17.

The lady added that one day, the man woke up and said he heard from God who instructed him to divorce her and marry another person. The man took their children.

Source: Legit.ng