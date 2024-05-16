Nigeria's minister of aviation said he has confirmed that Emirate Airlines will soon resume operations in the country

He gave the assurance after meeting with UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in Abuja on Wednesday, May 15

The airline had prohibited Nigerians from obtaining visas by the UAE as of October 2022 and ceased operation the same year

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of aviation and aerospace development, has said that Emirates Airlines has given a verified date for the aviation company to resume flights to Nigeria.

Following his meeting with UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in Abuja on Wednesday, Keyamo revealed this in a post on X.

"Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at the UAE Embassy in Abuja. He handed me correspondence from Emirates Airline indicating a definite date for their resumption of flights to Nigeria. That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days."

This came after the UAE prohibited Nigerians from obtaining visas in October 2022, and Emirates Airlines ceased flights to Nigeria in November of the same year.

Recall that the presidency falsely claimed in September 2023 that flights would immediately resume following President Bola Tinubu's meeting with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

However, it appears the minister has been meeting with the airline's leadership to ensure that the airline resumes flights in the country soon.

Keyamo said after a meeting with the Emirate last year,

"I met with the top echelon of Emirates Airlines, and we continued very warm and fruitful discussions about the resumption of flights from Dubai to Nigeria, an effort championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are presently working on the small details, and the airline will soon announce the exact date of the resumption of the flights."

Another foreign airline to begin direct flights to Abuja

Legit.ng reported that the Ugandan government is seeking increased business interactions with Nigeria as it assures Uganda Airlines will add Abuja to its routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed the development on its official X page.

The ministry revealed that the agreement was reached when Ugandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nelson Ocheger, met with Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, to discuss trade and commerce promotions between the two countries.

