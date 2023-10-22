A trending video of a Nigerian man and his friends struggling to dress up his baby has left netizens in stitches

Like people focused on a daunting task, the three men gathered around the baby as they wore him clothes together

Some internet users wondered how the child's mum would leave him in the hands of an 'inexperienced' father

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of three men struggling to dress up a little baby together.

The video was shared on TikTok by the child's father and gave netizens hard laughs.

The baby cried as the men dressed him up. Photo Credit: (@young.dc_)

Surrounding the baby, the man and his two friends made efforts to properly clothe the kid, who cried for the most part of it.

After dressing up the kid, the men took turns to pose for photos with the crying baby. At the time of this report, the video has amassed over 320k views on TikTok.

Many people made jokes about the baby's behaviour while being dressed.

Watch the video below:

People had a lot to say about the video

chioma said:

"3 ppl dress bby up.

"Una don pack the whole powder whe Una get for en face...only God no how una go feed am, this one in go just give up."

Sofieyusof said:

"Why the mama leave this innocent child for him papa."

Posayande20 said:

"The baby was like help me ooo dem dey carry me go where I nor know."

Cookie said:

"Where em mama."

sheyemimark said:

"This baby is screaming for help ahbi na eye dey pain me."

Bolanle Ayoola said:

"The baby is crying for help lol."

Candy said:

"3 people dey dress baby, na why we dey celebrate father's day once a year."

i_xii_xv_xi_v said:

"The baby is screaming “Egbami ooo gbogbo ara TikTok.”

