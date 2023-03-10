“Your Account Will Be Wiped”: Nigerian Man Shares New Way Yahoo Boys Take People’s Funds Without ATM or OTP
- A Nigerian man has raised the alarm over the new modus operandi internet fraudsters use in defrauding unsuspecting people
- Using a phone, he showed how people could lose the money in their accounts without revealing their ATM card numbers, pins or OTP
- Social media users commended the man for his insightful update as they confirmed receiving such unsolicited messages
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Nigerian man who identifies as Engineer Victor has exposed the new technique yahoo boys use in scamming people of their money.
He said with the technique internet fraudsters move money out of their victims' accounts without having their ATM cards, pins or OTP.
Doing a demonstration, he revealed that what fraudsters do is send unsolicited messages to their potential victims.
Victor said that they get people's numbers with a special application and they would lose their money when they heed the instructions or do so little as click on the unsolicited message.
"Does this make sense?" Lady decorates grave with expensive colourful materials, mixed reactions trail video
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Engineer Victor said that banks can do nothing about it because it is done virtually.
He advised netizens to delete such messages immediately after they appear on their phones.
His TikTok video reposted by Apostle Talker has generated massive reactions.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Mike_bossman said:
"Thank you for the information but you join headache na. Just dey wound English upandan."
user0511483015 said:
"This video just save me I saw that message on my phone this morning but thank God I washed this video."
rainatabdul283 said:
"Have been seeing it recently. Awon oloruburuku somebody. Thanks for sharing."
Barakatt__ said:
"I have been receiving that from unknown sender,I just delete them."
Robinson said:
"Honestly, I have been sent this unknown message and I click it but the problem is that, the number dey send it to. is not the one am using for my bank."
Man uses old newspapers to decorate apartment, saves money on wall paint, clip of interior decor goes viral
Mr Big Dream said:
"Jesus Christ .... I have been receiving this kind of message but I have always deleting it ... thank you brother."
Woman abroad shares how a yahoo boy almost scammed her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an abroad-based woman had shared how a yahoo boy almost duped her.
The woman revealed that after she refused to get the coins for a person, he then made a request of helping her to open a PayPal account.
According to the woman, the person kept pestering her to use her details to open either a foreign bank account or PayPal for him; requests the woman said "no" to.
Source: Legit.ng