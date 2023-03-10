A Nigerian man has raised the alarm over the new modus operandi internet fraudsters use in defrauding unsuspecting people

Using a phone, he showed how people could lose the money in their accounts without revealing their ATM card numbers, pins or OTP

Social media users commended the man for his insightful update as they confirmed receiving such unsolicited messages

A Nigerian man who identifies as Engineer Victor has exposed the new technique yahoo boys use in scamming people of their money.

He said with the technique internet fraudsters move money out of their victims' accounts without having their ATM cards, pins or OTP.

He shared how they wipe people's accounts. Photo Credit: @apostletalker

Source: TikTok

Doing a demonstration, he revealed that what fraudsters do is send unsolicited messages to their potential victims.

Victor said that they get people's numbers with a special application and they would lose their money when they heed the instructions or do so little as click on the unsolicited message.

Engineer Victor said that banks can do nothing about it because it is done virtually.

He advised netizens to delete such messages immediately after they appear on their phones.

His TikTok video reposted by Apostle Talker has generated massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mike_bossman said:

"Thank you for the information but you join headache na. Just dey wound English upandan."

user0511483015 said:

"This video just save me I saw that message on my phone this morning but thank God I washed this video."

rainatabdul283 said:

"Have been seeing it recently. Awon oloruburuku somebody. Thanks for sharing."

Barakatt__ said:

"I have been receiving that from unknown sender,I just delete them."

Robinson said:

"Honestly, I have been sent this unknown message and I click it but the problem is that, the number dey send it to. is not the one am using for my bank."

Mr Big Dream said:

"Jesus Christ .... I have been receiving this kind of message but I have always deleting it ... thank you brother."

Woman abroad shares how a yahoo boy almost scammed her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an abroad-based woman had shared how a yahoo boy almost duped her.

The woman revealed that after she refused to get the coins for a person, he then made a request of helping her to open a PayPal account.

According to the woman, the person kept pestering her to use her details to open either a foreign bank account or PayPal for him; requests the woman said "no" to.

