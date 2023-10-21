A Nigerian lady appeared confused as she finally came face-to-face with her stalker who called at her home

She marvelled at how the young man created different social media handles to message her, professing his undying love

While giving the stalker his final warning, the lady informed him he would be beaten up should he show face at her place again

A Nigerian lady, identified as Diiadem, looked bewildered as a stalker showed up to her place.

According to Sabi Radio, the lady is an influencer and finally met the unidentified stalker who appeared to be crazily in love with her.

In a video, Diiadem slammed the man for stalking her and showed him the personnel of the police and another security agency present there.

She wondered what manner of love this was.

"Which kain love is that?

"...You are looking for trouble o. He has different handles he is always using to message me 'my love', 'my wife', 'my this'.

"Who is your wife? Who is your wife? Oya, after today, I don't want to see you here again. If you come back here they would beat you up o," she ranted on while the stalker had a weird smile on his face.

She revealed the stalker had shown up in the past and got beat up, yet he was undeterred. Mixed reactions trailed the video.

Netizens react to Diiadem's meeting with the stalker

_Loisy_ said:

"I experienced first hand obsession/stalking, it wasn’t funny. My parents had to threaten him with police severally. This guy legit wrote a book about me."

Black Life... said:

"No one knows tomorrow that guy can turn to something great in few months' time never underrate the work of God..."

Mkpume White said:

"Clean him up joor, stay with a man that truly luvs you. yan yan yhafirst-hand."

pjk said:

"If to say em carry rolls Royce dem go talk say the guy is a true and patient man."

Thirty-VI said:

"What is scary is that he will take this interaction as her reciprocating his love."

Dirichi said:

"Maybe he was her husband in her former life and he still recognizes her soul."

Ifystone said:

"Not a good idea to meet and interact with a stalker, the stalker becomes encouraged."

