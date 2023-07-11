A woman has expressed regret after writing a resignation letter on behalf of her husband without his knowledge

The lady said she got jealous after a lady at his workplace began to give him attention, which he told her about

The woman wrote the resignation letter, deleted the mail and blocked her husband's company's email afterwards

A woman has confessed to writing a resignation letter to her husband's company as she lamented that she chased him away by virtue of her action.

In her confession, the lady admitted to being a jealous lover and disliked other women giving her man attention.

Describing her husband as a good man, she said he doesn't hide anything from her and she also checks his phone at will.

She said a lady began to give him attention at work, a development she claimed her man told her about.

However, when he was on a one-week break, she took his phone, wrote a resignation letter to his company, deleted the mail and blocked the company email.

Expressing regrets over her action, the lady said she does not feel like living anymore as her husband has not returned home since Thursday.

Her confession, shared by Beyond Intimacy on Instagram, stirred massive reactions as netizens criticised her.

Netizens drag the jealous wife

@ummi_salmaah said:

"Ehn???? Out of everything, the thought that he might be with his colleague is your problem? Haaaaaaa. You're wicked o, nobody don tell you truth.... It is sheer evil to send a resignation letter on his behalf na. In this tight economy, that people would go extra miles just to survive? Omo.... You need to get checked."

@frau_favour said:

"I’m sorry I wasn’t supposed to laugh but this sounds somehow funny. May God help you Madam. The fact that u don’t even feel guilty about what you did but was just concerned that he might be with his colleague ‍♀️."

@bayor112 said:

"Despite being faithful to you, you still went ahead to ruin his career. What else do some women want??? You are extremely wicked and l pray your husband didn't return to you or else, you might end his life one day out of jealousy. My brain can't even process what you had done. Men are scum they say but some women made them one. Despite his kindness and love to you, what did he gets in return. My heart bleeds as l read this, you don't deserve a good man at all. I pray he finds solace elsewhere and get back on his feet. Amen."

@ifiora_chinwe said:

"This is the reason i never meddle with people who can’t control their emotions, her type would off this man and still play victim. I hope he never takes you back, no remorse whatsoever. Parents pray for your kids not to marry the weapons fashioned against them."

Lady regrets divorcing her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman had expressed regret after divorcing her husband.

The unidentified businesswoman flogged herself honestly in a video shared by @Blackmillions_ on Twitter.

She said she divorced her then hubby because she thought she did not need him anymore. According to her, she had a senior position at work and thought that must translate to a higher position at home.

