A Nigerian woman has expressed her displeasure after discovering that her husband secretly travelled to marry someone else.

An Instagram message credited to the woman, shared by @instablog9ja, reads that they have been married for 10 years.

The woman claimed that he left her and her daughter to embark on a trip. She said she found out after a friend sent a picture to her.

The distraught woman added that all the wedding preparations were done behind her back and that when she called her husband to enquire about his whereabouts, he could not tell.

She further accused his new wife, whom she claimed is a divorcee, of wanting to take her husband.

In a related development, the wedding planner of the new couple's wedding has debunked all his estranged wife's allegations.

People react to the woman's outcry

@onyikimorah said:

"I don’t understand. Why is she facing the woman instead of facing her beloved husband. Some Women never ever admit that their husband is wrong."

@iamemeabasi said:

"Not supporting this but in all of this write up, I didn’t see where you blamed your Husband, your Husband is the one who owes you loyalty, he broke your vow and the promise he made to you but you are just attacking the lady alone."

@thelifeofceejay said:

"Which one is ‘it’s my husband she now wants’ comment madam face the matured man who took himself to go and marry the lady. Is he a commodity to be snatched? Face the person who took a vow with you! Let’s not misplace anger here abeg."

@psalmist_vicky said:

"If you did court wedding… Makachukwu Biko Sue him and have a straight face whilst doing it. Make sure it’s in Millions."

