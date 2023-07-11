A young Nigerian mother has exposed her WhatsApp conversation with her deadbeat baby daddy

In the chats which she shared via Twitter, she tried to convince her baby daddy to show a little concern for his daughter

However, the man remained adamant and continued snubbing her messages despite her constant persuasion

A Nigerian woman identified as @imoteda on Twitter has shared her WhatsApp chat with her daughter's father, whom she claims is a deadbeat.

In the chat, Imoteda pleaded with the man to be a father to their daughter, who is now 14.

She expressed her frustration on Twitter and advised single mothers to name their children after them.

In her words:

"PLEASE O! So that you will not be begging one useless deadbeat. Cause money they will not drop, visit the child, they will not visit, respond to WhatsApp they will not respond. But Nigerian immigration will be telling you that you have to bring a useless man's passport."

She added:

"Anyways, if you know Femi Aribisala please beg him to try and be a father small. And to stop lying that I moved his daughter without his knowledge and I don't keep him updated. Here I am begging somebody's father to pretend to be a father. I don beg tire."

In the WhatsApp screenshots shared by @imoteda, she appealed to the man to be there for their daughter. However, she received no response.

"Like is it asking for a lot for you to care for your child? Jesus she's 14 years old and you've never been there for her", she lamented to him.

As of May 8, 2023, she sent a message to him asking for a picture of his passport so his daughter’s visa could be renewed, but he ignored it.

Reactions as single mum exposes chat with deadbeat baby daddy

The post has gone viral, with many netizens expressing sympathy for the woman and her daughter.

Some also called for deadbeat fathers to be held accountable for their actions and to provide financial and emotional support for their children.

@ebelee_ said:

“Not a single word? Jheez man.”

@Rimzzzeee reacted:

“Christ this is awful.”

@Djjamzy_ reacted:

“Mothers manipulate their children against their dad. When there are 10 mother's day in a year, it usually looks like life is unfair to men. I hope we all can see this now.”

@is salsu reacted:

“This just broke me. I'm crying. This just spoilt my evening.”

@omalichanna commented:

“This woman even want u in ur daughters life. Na wa o for u, man up. Anyway u know ur reasons as an adult. All the best.”

@_angelvitalis reacted:

“If you can't be a good husband, be a good father to your kids. I don't know how you can be a good father without being a good husband to their mother but even if you can't, try to be a good father. That's the very least. Children shouldn't bear the grunt of these issues.”

See the post below:

