A businesswoman has expressed regret over divorcing her husband and highlighted what made her do it

After attaining a particular senior role at work and earning increased pay, the woman said she thought she was better than her man

Mixed reactions trailed her touching sober video, with many commending her honest thoughts on her divorce

A woman has opened up as to why she divorced her husband, saying she regrets making the move.

The unidentified businesswoman flogged herself honestly in a video shared by @Blackmillions_ on Twitter.

She said she divorced her then hubby because she thought she did not need him anymore. According to her, she had a senior position at work and thought that must translate to a higher position at home.

She added that she thought she was better than him after acquiring a degree and lamented that while she had all these assumptions, he had found someone else and built a life with them.

In her words:

"I divorced my husband because I was making a certain amount of money. I divorced my husband because I thought I didn't need him anymore. I divorced my husband because I had this senior position at work and thought I held the same position at home.

"I divorced my husband because I thought I was better than him because I had my degree now. "

"All the while, my husband had found someone else and building a relationship, building a life with them."

Reactions on social media

@xorlaliplange said:

"There’s a difference between the woman who leaves to enjoy her life alone and the one who leaves in pursuit of a better man. Because it looks like there may be no better straight men. Hence her regret. This doesn’t apply to everyone."

@BigolTreat said:

"This is why women who make a lot of money have to deal with guys who make just as much as them or more. Not all but most women will start to feel like this. Unfortunately that’s just life. If men want an independent woman u have to be ready for what comes with it."

@MinKarizmine369 said:

"I keep hearing men needing adversity to grow. You’re walking away may have been the blowback he needed to find his will to come up We all play our parts."

@CutieBootyCEO said:

"Boom! She said it: "I thought i was better than him." Pride goes before a fall. Ya'll better quit thinking these jobs make u better than the next & stay humble.

"FYI: humility is a sober opinion of self & this woman was drunk AF on the thought of herself. Don't do it."

