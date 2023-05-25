An ambitious young Nigerian man has inspired many social media users with his grass-to-grace story

When the going was tough, he said he was rejected from a work interview and lacked the money to return home

From the destabilising experience, he rose to success and set up his company which now has over 15 workers

A Nigerian man has stated that God can change anyone's story and used his life as an example to inspire netizens.

He shared two pictures showing when things were tough for him, so much so that he had to live with his parents.

He now boasts of having over 15 employees. Photo Credit: @mrme1ofmandilas

Source: TikTok

Speaking about the photos, he said he took one when he was rejected for a work interview. He said he did not have the money to return to Sango - where his parents live.

Next, he shared lovely pictures showing himself in a nice outfit and posing in front of an exotic ride. He explained that he now has over 15 workers across his branches and is still counting.

He was seen, in a short video attached, being driven by a white man. The business owner advised people never to give up on their dreams.

Reactions on social media to his grace to grace story

Angelic said:

"Dear Lord this is the kind of change of story I'm praying for Amen."

isabelbellandlovu said:

"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen...... woooow congratulations my brother."

Giftedhands1.2.3 said:

"How did I u take those old pictures then sir..just curious.

"When I was in that condition,I don't remember phone sha. congratulations sir."

elninoodogwu said:

"Bros how did your story change?? that's what I want to know."

enefridayjames said:

"God i know you ww remember me one day not for anything but my family. congratulations."

ifeoluwaG said:

"Am happy for u.

"God help me to witness an use the testimony forever in my life."

Deejahpearl said:

"I don’t know why this actually made me cry higher you shall continue to goand he won’t forget me and my family too."

Omopretty said:

"I praise God for ur life and blessed him once again on ur behalf."

