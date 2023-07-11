A Nigerian man has sought the help of netizens over a surprising thing his young daughter did in the middle of her exam

Without telling anyone, the brilliant young girl shortened her school uniform, saying it was too long

The man expressed worry over her action, rolling out her academic feats and wondering where the problem came from

A Nigerian dad, Pius Ohalezim, has cried out on social media after his young daughter surprisingly shortened her school uniform.

Showcasing her new look in the short uniform, which was now above knee level, the man said she had worn it for two years before shortening it.

Pius was shocked to see his daughter's shortened school uniform. Photo Credit: @demse_demse

Source: TikTok

According to him, she carried out the act in the middle of her exam and wondered what may have caused it.

He said he had prayed over the matter as he sang her praises. Pius said she is a serial spelling bee champion and first runner-up in a mathematics competition in her school.

Pius added that people say it is what legends do, but he did not give his parents such problems during his time.

His video stirred reactions as people offered him advice.

Watch the video below:

Pius' daughter's uniform causes stir

user2152976521689 said:

"You have to be very careful with her she kind of Mixin with the wrong girl’s in the school please always pray for her thanks."

Buggieman said:

"Social media influence...pls watch her carefully and sew the cut part back,,, let that be a lesson."

Martina said:

"Just be patient with her and always talk to her more. Some of us were like that growing up and today we made the family & entire village people proud."

Simply Innocent said:

"She's mixing up with the wrong people friends and watching the content on the net or TV, that's influencing her decision."

imose_adams said:

"My uniform then belike cleaner own even when I was in nursing school people use to laugh at me i Wil belike uniform no be fashion."

Valentina Lucky said:

"She was even nice on the uniform .during my Owen it was beyond recognition and my mum said I will use till I’m through with my primary schl."

