A Nigerian man and his white wife did the incredible by having a phone conversation for more than 101 hours at a stretch

Announcing their feat with a shred of evidence, the couple boasted that they have broken the Guinness World Record for the longest call by a couple

The couple's stunning feat sent social media users into a frenzy as many wondered how they did it

An interracial couple has laid claim to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest call period by a couple after they spoke on the phone non-stop for over 101 hours.

The couple, a Nigerian named Cyprian and a white lady named Sarah, made the announcement via their TikTok page.

The couple spoke on the phone for over 101 hours. Photo Credit: @cyprianandsarah

Showcasing video screengrabs from the calls, the couple tagged it a 'call-a-thon' and noted that it lasted exactly 101 hours, 15 minutes and 40 seconds which translates to four days and five hours.

It is not clear if their long call was a deliberate attempt to enter the Guinness World Record book, but they sure did bask in the euphoria of it.

The excited couple stated that long distance was not for the weak.

According to GWR, the longest telephone or video conversation record for a team of two is shared between Latvians Kristaps Štãls, who was paired with Patriks Zvaigzne and Leonids Romanovs, who was paired with Tatjana Fjodorova.

The pairs spoke for 54 hours and four minutes and discussed a range of topics that include mind power and social dynamics.

Cyprian and Sarah's feat got netizens talking

Source: Legit.ng