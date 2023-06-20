Nigerian hair vendor, Helen Williams, has received approval from Guinness World Records to attempt the record for the longest handmade wig

Williams, who runs a hair company online, reveals she has been preparing for this challenge for several months

This comes weeks after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, was confirmed the record-breaker for the longest cooking marathon

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, a Nigerian hair vendor identified as Helen Williams is well on her way to etching her name in the much-coveted Guinness Book of Records

The businesswoman was recently granted approval by Guinness World Records to embark on a groundbreaking endeavour - attempting to create the longest handmade wig ever recorded.

As the owner of an online hair company, Williams revealed in a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh that she has spent several months perfecting her craft, honing her skills, and meticulously planning for this extraordinary challenge.

Her pursuit of this record-breaking feat comes on the heels of another Nigerian's recent triumph, as chef Hilda Baci secured her place in history with the longest cooking marathon.

On what inspired her decision to take on the challenge, Williams says:

"Growing up, my dad used to buy different books and Guinness World Record Book was always among those books. I always used to read it and I was fascinated by it. Now I am a professional wigmaker &I know I can do this."

Williams who stands poised to make her mark in the world of hair artistry and shine a spotlight on Nigeria's exceptional talents once more, says her family and friends have been supportive so far.

