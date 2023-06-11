A Nigerian man has said he will attempt to break the record for the longest hour spent watching films by an individual

Already, Adebiyi Isreal has applied to the Guinness World Records seeking to break the record currently held by Suresh Joachim

Adebiyi posted a screenshot of an email he said is from the Guinness World Records showing that his application has been accepted

A Nigerian man from Ekiti state is set to attempt to break the world record for the longest hours spent watching films.

The aspiring record breaker, Adebiyi Isreal indicates that he has applied to the Guinness World Records, notifying the body of his plan.

The man has said he will attempt to break the record for the longest hour spent watching films. Photo credit: Twitter/AdebiyiIsrael_.

Adebiyi posted a screenshot of an email he said he got from the Guinness World Records, notifying him of the approval of his application.

Part of the email reads:

"We are pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted under the following title: longest marathon watching films/movies (cinema)."

Nigerian man expresses interest in breaking a Guinness World Record

An excited Adebiyit took to Twitter to share the news with Nigerians. He wrote:

"Special Thanks to Guinness World Records for granting us this application. Ekiti, Nigeria! Kindly anticipate!!!"

According to the Guinness World Records website, the record for the longest hours spent watching films is currently held by Sri Lankan man Suresh Joachim.

Suresh achieved the feat in Johannesburg, South Africa after he spent 121 hours and 18 minutes watching movies in 2015.

See Adebiyi's tweet below:

Twitter users react to as man is set to watch films to break records

@Toure2671 said:

"Something I did years back trying to heal from heartbreak. I for break the record lol. Aside food and urine nothing take me away from all the movies I watch."

@Engr_Series commented:

"Now this is process! Let’s go!"

@Simplilex said:

"Guinness World Records go hear am from Nigerians this year. Hilda Baci you do this one."

Cheff Dammy continues to cook in Ekiti

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady named Chef Dammy is attempting to cook for 120 hours in Ekiti state.

Chef Dammy has so far cooked for more than 60 hours, and she is still cooking.

While some Nigerians criticised her for copying Hilda Baci, others rallied around her.

