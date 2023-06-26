A Nigerian man is seeking a lady who would act as his girlfriend for three months for a hopping N5 million

While no age range was indicated in the request, the man wants a lady that is good-looking and very intelligent

Mixed reactions trailed the man's offer, just as many wondered what would happen should love kick in later between the arranged girlfriend and him

A Nigerian man has offered N5 million to any lady willing to be his girlfriend for a period of three months only.

An aviator and power biker, @oku_yungx, put up the request on Twitter on behalf of an anonymous person.

He said the anonymous fellow wants a lady that is attractive and very intelligent as well as can keep a conversation.

According to the man, she will be meeting with quality heads. His tweet reads:

"SPECIAL REQUEST.

"He needs an arranged girlfriend for a period for 3 months.

"Willing to pay the sum of 5 million Naira only.

"She has to be attractive and very intelligent. Can keep a conversation because she will be meeting Quality heads.

"Just Like if interested. He will DM."

His tweet gained massive traction from both males and females.

See the tweet below:

People react to the N5m offer

@UjunwaEzendiok1 said:

"I am interested abeg,hope there is plenty food. When I swallow eba like this eh,I dey deliver quality conversations. Na u go dey beg me to stop dropping valid points."

@Your_Sugar_Plum said:

''Please is the 5m Monthly or for the 3 months?

''And are these the only terms and conditions?? ''

@namedAntoinette said:

"Why is everyone fixated on the money and no one is asking about terms and conditions?"

@Sonsydarling1 said:

"He will end up falling in love with her, marry her, and they will live together forever and ever."

@cashoggy said:

"So many people are actually interested in low key Hook up under different circumstances.

"Very funny people."

@smilingoke said:

"The reincarnation of the 1990 American movie Pretty Woman involving Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

"Plot twist: He ends up falling in love with a pro. Nor be talk am o. Good luck to them sha."

Lady gets look-alike girlfriend for her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had got another woman that looks like her to be her husband's girlfriend.

She sold the idea to her husband, and they both launched a search on Instagram till they found a lady who looked like Tehmeena. The 29-year-old new girl, Kyrah, flew in from Australia and expressed happiness about the arrangement.

However, she wished the couple could move into a larger house since she'll be moving in permanently. She added that she never imagined being in a polyamorous relationship.

