More videos from the song of service for the late actor Alexx Ekubo have surfaced online

One of the highlights was popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's presence at the solemn ceremony

The socialite's presence has also stirred up fiery reactions, reigniting his viral “Cemetery Chilling” comment

Popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, was among the prominent figures from the entertainment industry who attended the Service of Songs honouring late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40.

Legit.ng previously reported videos of celebrities like AY Comedian, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, among others, at the solemn gathering.

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest honours late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo. Credit: alexxekubo/cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Amid the tributes to Ekubo on social media, a video showing Chiefpriest arriving at the venue has triggered reactions, particularly in light of his recent controversial remark at another high-profile funeral.

Recall that Chiefpriest made waves on social media over his comment at the funeral of Davido’s friend, Tiny, in London.

A viral clip captured the socialite saying, "outside cemetery chilling,” a remark netizens described as insensitive and lacking empathy during mourning.

While Chiefpriest didn't make any comment during his arrival at Ekubo's Service of Songs, his past remark has again resurfaced online.

The video showing the moment Cubana Chiefpriest arrived at Alexx Ekubo's service of songs is below:

Alexx Ekubo: Reactions trail Chiefpriest's presence

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

Godwinjds1 commented:

"Next thing we go see now na "chilling in service of songs" nonsense guy."

alexbeauty480 commented:

"Hope not Lagos chilling this time around?? like cemetery chilling statement u made, very insensitive . May his soul RIP amen.."

chinemelumma reacted:

"This Cubana Chief Priest loves chasing clout Balenciaga flopped,he immediately hopped on Alexx Ekubo's. Candle service."

Cristiano_snr commented:

"I hope the werey will not go there and start shouting chilling in the cemetry where people are mourning. Cos he is a mad man."

christybysoul commented:

"Life is fragile. We are all just passing through this world, never knowing when, where, or how our journey will end. That’s why kindness, love, and integrity matter more than we often realize. Live right, live well, and cherish the people around you while you can. Rest on Alex."

William19Prisca said:

"If them tell Alex Ekubo that they’ll use secret palace for he’s service of songs when he was alive. I swear he would doubt it. Life."

i_am_styce commented:

"Chief Priest just has a way to make everything look razz."

When is Alexx Ekubo's burial

Legit.ng also reported that Alexx Ekubo’s family shared details about his burial arrangements on his social media pages.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

This will be followed by the Interment at the family compound in Ujari Village in Abia State.

A Reception will be held immediately after the burial at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State. The dress code for all events remains white.

Source: Legit.ng