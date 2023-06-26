Social media users have reacted to a stunning scene from a wedding occasion that has gone viral online

The short clip showed the groom using his leg to spoon-feed the bride whose countenance netizens found disturbing

While many internet users felicitated the newlyweds, others could not overlook the bride's behaviour

A video of a groom feeding his bride with his leg has sent social media users into a frenzy.

It appeared that the groom is physically challenged and tried to make the most of it in a bid to show love to his bride.

Using his right leg, the groom picked up a fork and fed his wife with the food particle he could get on it.

Netizens, however, thought that the bride did not seem happy. This prompted a reply from the poster of the clip.

"We had a long wedding day than expected and yet she is pregnant. So she was tired but trust me she was happy," the poster said.

People react to the couple's video

Wingabire Prossy said:

"Congratulations blessings to them."

agbemdzidestiny said:

"So nice may the Lord bless ur marriage and gives u guys joy, blessings, peace, love and understand."

MAABA FAI said:

"Ronie, I remember while at CITI, you defeated me in eating rice with folk."

SimplyRuth said:

"Why is she not smiling?"

abdallahlukyamuz2 said:

"Thanks mkn for marrying our brother may Allah grant u everything you want in this world."

user7617740348508 said:

"The woman is not caring at all , maybe she z there coz of money not true love."

@Leena said:

"Am so happy for you both . congratulations may the favor of the lord be upon your home."

Roselyn Amponsah Gyamerah said:

"Seems the woman doesn't look cheerful please mama don't go and disturb him oooo."

