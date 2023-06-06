A heartwarming video documenting the growth of a set of quintuplets has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The video, shared by their proud father, showcased beautiful pictures capturing significant milestones from their birth to around 4-5 years old.

The pictures depicted the quintuplets dressed in matching clothes as newborns, their journey through infancy, and their joyful moments of play as they grew older

A touching video capturing the growth journey of a set of quintuplets born in a single birth has melted hearts and inspired prayers from viewers.

The proud father documented the milestones of his five babies, 2 girls and 3 boys, through a series of beautiful pictures, showcasing their journey from birth to the age of around 4-5 years.

Father shows off cute quintuplet's growth. Photo Source: TikTok/@ivieosagie975

Source: TikTok

The video highlighted the adorable moments of the quintuplets, from their early days wearing matching clothes to their joyful playtime as they grew older.

The father's dedication to capturing these precious memories shone through, evoking emotions of love and awe.

Viewers were deeply moved by the video, with many expressing their prayers and well wishes.

One user, @petrenapadmore, commented, "This is beautiful. I pray God gives you the strength, as I know it can take a lot out of you. The children are calm and humble."

The heartwarming video is a testament to the power of love and family, reminding us of the joy and blessings of raising multiple children.

Social media reactions:

@lilisizidane4 said:

"Nothing is hard when you have a big heart and are in love ❤️."

@petrenapadmore said:

"This is beautiful I. pray God gives you strength as I know it can take a lot out of you. The children are calm and humble ."

@ndrea476 commented:

"God has blessed you so much. May his grace never cease to be in this beautiful family."

@s4a4r4a said:

"That's a blessing. I won't mind if I am spiritually & mentally prepared for it ."

@amandafelix212 said:

"God, you are wonderful na one woman carry these children for belle ooo God you're indeed marvelous ."

@ladychris0 noted:

"God, please, I want this kind of blessing ."

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng