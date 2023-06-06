Global site navigation

Local editions

"So Adorable": Dad's Video Shows Quintuplets' Cute Moments from Birth to Childhood, Melts Hearts Everywhere
Family and Relationships

"So Adorable": Dad's Video Shows Quintuplets' Cute Moments from Birth to Childhood, Melts Hearts Everywhere

by  Pelumi Adeniyi
  • A heartwarming video documenting the growth of a set of quintuplets has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.
  • The video, shared by their proud father, showcased beautiful pictures capturing significant milestones from their birth to around 4-5 years old.
  • The pictures depicted the quintuplets dressed in matching clothes as newborns, their journey through infancy, and their joyful moments of play as they grew older

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng's Twitter Spaces to Embrace Equity in the Media Sector.

A touching video capturing the growth journey of a set of quintuplets born in a single birth has melted hearts and inspired prayers from viewers.

The proud father documented the milestones of his five babies, 2 girls and 3 boys, through a series of beautiful pictures, showcasing their journey from birth to the age of around 4-5 years.

Proud dad and his quintuplet
Father shows off cute quintuplet's growth. Photo Source: TikTok/@ivieosagie975
Source: TikTok

The video highlighted the adorable moments of the quintuplets, from their early days wearing matching clothes to their joyful playtime as they grew older.

Read also

"My dad and I used to sleep on floor mat in Mushin": Nigerian man puts his parents in his house in London

The father's dedication to capturing these precious memories shone through, evoking emotions of love and awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Viewers were deeply moved by the video, with many expressing their prayers and well wishes.

One user, @petrenapadmore, commented, "This is beautiful. I pray God gives you the strength, as I know it can take a lot out of you. The children are calm and humble."

The heartwarming video is a testament to the power of love and family, reminding us of the joy and blessings of raising multiple children.

Social media reactions:

@lilisizidane4 said:

"Nothing is hard when you have a big heart and are in love ❤️."

@petrenapadmore said:

"This is beautiful I. pray God gives you strength as I know it can take a lot out of you. The children are calm and humble ."

Read also

Pretty Lady Pays Touching Tribute to Her Grandmother at Her Graduation, Video Melts Hearts Online

@ndrea476 commented:

"God has blessed you so much. May his grace never cease to be in this beautiful family."

@s4a4r4a said:

"That's a blessing. I won't mind if I am spiritually & mentally prepared for it ."

@amandafelix212 said:

"God, you are wonderful na one woman carry these children for belle ooo God you're indeed marvelous ."

@ladychris0 noted:

"God, please, I want this kind of blessing ."

Watch video:

Young Mum Gives Birth to Quadruplets, Video of Her Beautiful Kids Goes Viral on TikTok

In another story, Legit.ng reported how a young mother, blessed with the gift of quadruplets, has shown off the children on TikTok.

In a short video, the woman laid her children on a mat on the floor and looked at them with love.

Congratulations poured into the video's comment section as people rejoiced with the woman.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel