A Nigerian man has expressed joy at putting his parents on his property in London when they visited

Years ago, when things were tough, he recalled sleeping on a floor mat with his father in the Mushin area of Lagos

The personal development coach encouraged people to stay on and not give up as their present condition is not permanent

A Nigerian civil engineer, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, has inspired netizens with his success story.

Toyyib's parents visited London, and the investor ensured they stayed at his place in the United Kingdom.

Toyyib's parents visited London.

Source: Twitter

Sharing pictures taken with his parents abroad on Twitter, Toyyib recalled sleeping on a floor mat with his dad in Mushin.

He also remembered how his dad panicked when their rent was due and how his landlord's children mocked his father to his face.

Toyyib advised people to keep going as their present situation is temporary. He said there comes a time when people would laugh about their worries of the present day.

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@kmbiamnozie said:

"What a great joy and excitement. Many lore blessings coming your way, may God continue to water your path, make it abundantly fruitful. Keep preaching hope. Hope is where life is."

@ijabadenuyi said:

"Weldone @taadelodun. Overflow Joy of the Lord is the permanent portion of your family. More afresh grace and anointing with endless positive wonders, because you are wonderfully blessed with amazing parents."

@stevenkay4ever said:

"Thank you for not forgetting the son of whom you are. Thank you for wiping their tears away. Omo a da Aso iyi Bo iwo naa."

@BalogunAderonke said:

"I just followed you. Being a widow with kids, your testimony gives me hope at this trying period and I believe in my tomorrow too. Thank u for putting smiles on Daddy’s face."

@HajiaFatimaskt said:

"Another thing I cherish most in life are children who valued there parents.May Almighty continue to bless u."

@oreofekan said:

"Rephrase bro. "they stayed in their son's property". You need to understand the joy of parents when their children are doing well. They want those emphatic word "my son's...", "my daughter's...". I never take those words for granted because it gives them deep inner joy."

