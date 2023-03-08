A young mother who is blessed with the gift of quadruplets has shown off the children on TikTok

In a short video, the woman laid her children on a mat on the floor, and she looked at them with love

Congratulatory messages are pouring into the comment section of the video as people rejoice with the woman

A short TikTok video showed a young mother who just gave birth to quadruplets.

In the video posted by @blackgril234, the children were seen in a small room with their mother looking after them.

The mother gave birth to four babies at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@blackgril234.

The children were dressed in colourful clothes and were tucked into a small mat.

Mum welcomes four babies at once

Baby items that appear to have been donated to the children by well-wishers were seen on the floor of the room.

In another video, the mother was seen breastfeeding the children one after the other.

Apart from the children's mother, two other ladies were available to help the young mother.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok, and people have taken to the comment section to send the new mother congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Video of young woman who welcomed triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother gave birth to triplets and she posted a nice video on TikTok immediately after delivery.

In the video she posted, the mother showed her large baby bump. The size of the baby bump made many people wonder how she was able to carry it.

In another scene of the video, she was seen in the hospital where she went to deliver the kids.

She was seen sitting on the hospital bed and eating in an amusing and interesting way.

After successful delivery, she cuddled the babies happily and showed them to the camera.

She said her journey from conception to the delivery of the babies was a successful one.

The young mother praised God for giving her the grace to carry and deliver the children.

Many people who saw the video took to her comment section to congratulate her and to equally tap into her joy.

