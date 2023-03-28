The Nigerian lady who gave birth to a set of quintuplets in 2022 has finally posted a video of the children

Oluomachi Nwojo, at the time she gave birth to the children, was a final year student at the Michael Okpara University, Umudike

In the video she posted on TikTok, Oluomachi said she and her children still need help from the general public

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian mum who welcomed a set of quintuplets has revealed her children's faces.

The lady, Oluomachi Nwojo, posted a video on her TikTok handle to show off the children to the world.

The lady welcomed 5 kids at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluomachinwojo01.

Source: TikTok

News went rife in October 2022 after she gave birth to the babies as a final-year student at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Quintuplets born to Nigerian student grow fast

When it became known that she had given birth for her boyfriend, some members of the public rallied around her and the children.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the new video she posted, Oluomachi made it known that she was not given N5 million as rumoured on social media.

According to her, the first lady of the state blessed her and the children with the sum of N200,000.

The mum said she still needs a lot of public help caring for the children. Oluomachi said they now live in a rented apartment paid for by her relatives.

She, however, thanked the general public for their help so far in taking good care of the children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

After she posted the video, a lot of congratulatory messages flowed through her comment section.

@asafugo said:

"Congratulations! May God bless you and may he keep providing and protecting you all."

@luchipretty said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings."

@mercy love said:

"The children have grown already. My dear, God is on your side."

Mum welcomes triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother gave birth to triplets, and she shared a video to show off the kids.

The video also showed her large baby bump just before she welcomed the kids.

People who saw the video thronged the comment section to congratulate the mother.

Source: Legit.ng