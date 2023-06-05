A TikTok video showing a policeman enjoying himself at a music festival has become a viral sensation

The officer showed off his moves to a Bad Bunny tune, delighting the crowd The festival-goers were so impressed by the dancing cop that they whipped out their phones to capture the moment

An exciting video featuring a policeman who let loose and danced his heart out at a music concert has caught the attention of thousands of people

The video @mcntf, which has millions of views and likes, captures the exciting moment when the officer decided to join the fun and groove to a catchy song by the famous Latin singer Bad Bunny.

The audience at the concert was thrilled to see the security guard having a blast and showing off his amazing dance skills.

Secuirty man takes a break from duty to dance and have fun. Photo credit: @mcntf Source: TikTok

Unforgettable scene

They quickly took out their phones and recorded the unforgettable scene, creating a viral sensation that has made the policeman an internet star.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 2 million likes with more than 100,000 comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@SiraKeita reacted:

"He made sure he picked up the shift that night."

@Brad.Alexander said:

"As a Chicagoan.. he represents our vibe! Blessings."

@FarahHabhab wrote:

"Not me seeing this video from two different angles right after each other."

@user75858585885 commented:

"Bro singing a whole different song."

@Michelle also commented:

"When I was in choir they told us to say "watermelon" none stop when you didn't know the lyrics... l'm pretty sure that's what's going on here."

@karol:

"Mme after signing up to be security for bad bunny. The song is just too sweet."

@Sasleen:

"I did nottt need to hear that song rn. that's lit."

@Kevinbaron:

"It's the Modelo in his back pocket for me."

Source: Legit.ng