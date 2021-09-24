Waiting for the fruit of the womb for many years can be frustrating and depressing, but when it finally arrives, the massive celebration usually outweighs the pains that were felt before the cry of a baby. A childless woman just wants to have a baby so as to be counted among mothers, but some of them are usually blessed with twins or triplets to wipe away their tears.

Legit.ng presents 5 Nigerian women who gave birth to twins and triplets after many years of waiting.

1. Woman who waited for 16 years

A Nigerian woman who has been married for 16 years without the fruit of the womb welcomed adorable twins.

The woman's story was shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @mrs_asoebi, who posted on social media beautiful photos of the new mum and her hubby.

In one of the photos, the woman could be seen posing with her baby bump while her hubby laid his hand on it.

The woman gave birth to twins after 16 years of waiting. Photo credit: @mrs_asoebi

Source: Instagram

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. After 10 years of waiting, who welcomed twins

After ten years of waiting for the fruit of the womb, a Nigerian woman finally welcomed twins.

Taking to Facebook to announce the good news, the woman's niece identified as Ifeoma Uchenna said what God cannot do doesn't exist.

In her words:

"Indeed what God cannot do doesn't exist.

"After 10 years of marriage, God finally answered my aunt and her husband with a set of twins. Am really happy and grateful to God. #FaithfulGod."

The couple their bundles of joy after 16 years of waiting. Photo credit: Ifeoma Uchenna

Source: Facebook

3. Woman waited for 18 years

A Nigerian woman welcomed a set of triplets after waiting 18 years for the fruit of the womb.

The disclosure was made on Instagram by a user with the handle @temilolasobola, who congratulated the new mum on the arrival of her kids.

After 18 years of waiting, God finally blessed the woman with a set of triplets. Photo credit: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

4. Oby Evelyn waited 14 years

A woman identified as Oby Evelyn gave birth to a set of triplets after 14 years of marriage and trying to conceive.

Disclosing the good news on her Facebook page, the new mum said her “mouth is full of praise of joy”.

According to Evelyn, God has used the births to compensate her for her years of mockery and shame. She added that the genders of the babies are two gi*rls and a boy.

Oby Evelyn gave birth to triplets after 14 years of waiting. Photo credit: Oby Evelyn

Source: Facebook

5. Woman gave birth to triplets after six years

A Nigerian woman, Hafsat, gave birth to triplets after being married for six years. She welcomed her bundles of joy three years after adopting a baby girl.

Hafsat and her husband Aminu adopted a girl they named Princess Zahra; the couple welcomed three boys three years later.

Hafsat and Aminu welcomed a set of triplets after six years of waiting. Photo credit: @northern_hibiscuss

Source: Instagram

Nigerian woman gives birth to quintuplets

Legit.ng previously reported that the wife of a farmer in Ogbomoso North local government area of Oyo state gave birth to a set of quintuplets.

Funmilayo Oluwadara was a mother of five before giving birth to the set of quintuplets.

The 38-year-old woman, who is married to a Togolese man, delivered the babies on Thursday, March 4.

Source: Legit.ng