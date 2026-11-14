Nvidia announced on 8 November 2026 that it has opened an independent investigation into co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang following a foreign intelligence report

Huang sent an all-staff email admitting he was unfaithful to his wife, apologising to his family and colleagues, and declaring he remains fully committed to leading Nvidia

The Nvidia board stated it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised but said a committee of independent directors will examine all available information

Nvidia said on Sunday, November 8, 2026, that it has launched an independent investigation into co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, after reports emerged that intelligence agencies identified his relationship with a businesswoman as a foreign intelligence effort.

CNBC obtained the internal email Huang sent to staff the same day, alongside a formal statement released by Nvidia's board of directors.

Nvidia releases Jensen Huang's Message to his staff. Photo credit: Town And Country.

Source: UGC

"Today's news will not slow NVIDIA. Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption," the company told CNBC.

Jensen Huang's Email to Nvidia Employees

Huang's email, dated November 8, 2026, carried the subject line "A message to our company" and was addressed to all Nvidia employees.

He opened with a direct apology, writing:

"I owe my family and all of you an apology."

He admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife, acknowledged that his actions caused pain to her and their children, and stated plainly that there was no excuse for what he did.

He went on to reflect on the support his family had given him throughout his life, saying they deserved his honesty and loyalty.

Instead, he wrote, he let them down and damaged what they had built together. He accepted full responsibility and said he welcomed the criticism that followed.

Turning to his professional obligations, Huang told colleagues, board members, partners, and shareholders that they deserved better from him.

He described leading Nvidia as "the privilege of my life" and acknowledged that he had fallen short of the trust placed in him.

He said he was fully committed to the company and would work to earn back confidence.

National Security Investigation and Board Response

On the national security dimension of the story, Huang confirmed in his email that Nvidia's board had initiated an independent investigation.

He said he supported it and would cooperate fully, adding:

"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American."

He closed with a request for privacy for his family, stating that the responsibility for his choices was his alone.

In a separate statement, the Nvidia board said the investigation was being launched in light of reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, working alongside outside independent counsel, will oversee the process.

The board said it prioritises US national and economic security as matters of paramount importance to Nvidia and its shareholders.

While the board stated it had no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, it said the inquiry would examine all available information.

The board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team and said it would provide further updates as appropriate.

Woman speaks about 'embattled' Huang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aradhna Gupta Dayal shared a personal account of meeting Jensen Huang in Palo Alto in early 2022, when he was still largely unknown outside tech circles.

Huang reportedly advised her to look at Nvidia stock, which was sitting around $20 at the time, a tip she turned down.

Source: Legit.ng